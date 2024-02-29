Spring Training Gameday Thread, #7: 2/29 vs. Giants

Today's Lineups GIANTS DIAMONDBACKS Jung Hoo Lee - CF Ketel Marte - 2B Marco Luciano - SS Jake McCarthy - RF Michael Conforto - LF Gabriel Moreno - C David Villar - 1B Christian Walker - 1B Pablo Sandoval - DH Joc Pederson - LF Joey Bart - C Eugenio Suarez - 3B Casey Schmitt - 3B Geraldo Perdomo - SS Brett Wisely - 2B Albert Almora - CF Heliot Ramos - RF Tristin English - DH Logan Webb - RHP Ryne Nelson - RHP



Also scheduled to pitch: RHP Humberto Castellanos, RHP Josh Green, RHP Chris Rodriguez

February 29th. I’m never sure if having an extra day in the year is a good thing or not. On the plus side it means it will take a little longer until my next birthday, slamming another nail into the coffin of my mortality. On the other hand, I feel I should get more vacation time from my employers when the year has 366 days in it, rather than 365. It does mean I have another day to put off all my first-of-the-month stuff, such as the SnakePit Confidence Survey. And I do have quite a lot to get done today as is, so let’s call it a good thing, and move on. After Tommy Henry’s good second outing, Ryne Nelson seeks to follow suit at Salt River Fields this afternoon. This is a dbacks.com webcast, so following along with us there.

And, yes, bunny jumping is a competitive sport. Possibly the most adorable ever. YouTube it, and make your day just a little bit better.