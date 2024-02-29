Spring Training Gameday Thread, #7: 2/29 vs. Giants

Today's Lineups
|GIANTS
|DIAMONDBACKS
|Jung Hoo Lee - CF
|Ketel Marte - 2B
|Marco Luciano - SS
|Jake McCarthy - RF
|Michael Conforto - LF
|Gabriel Moreno - C
|David Villar - 1B
|Christian Walker - 1B
|Pablo Sandoval - DH
|Joc Pederson - LF
|Joey Bart - C
|Eugenio Suarez - 3B
|Casey Schmitt - 3B
|Geraldo Perdomo - SS
|Brett Wisely - 2B
|Albert Almora - CF
|Heliot Ramos - RF
|Tristin English - DH
|Logan Webb - RHP
|Ryne Nelson - RHP
Also scheduled to pitch: RHP Humberto Castellanos, RHP Josh Green, RHP Chris Rodriguez
February 29th. I’m never sure if having an extra day in the year is a good thing or not. On the plus side it means it will take a little longer until my next birthday, slamming another nail into the coffin of my mortality. On the other hand, I feel I should get more vacation time from my employers when the year has 366 days in it, rather than 365. It does mean I have another day to put off all my first-of-the-month stuff, such as the SnakePit Confidence Survey. And I do have quite a lot to get done today as is, so let’s call it a good thing, and move on. After Tommy Henry’s good second outing, Ryne Nelson seeks to follow suit at Salt River Fields this afternoon. This is a dbacks.com webcast, so following along with us there.
And, yes, bunny jumping is a competitive sport. Possibly the most adorable ever. YouTube it, and make your day just a little bit better.
