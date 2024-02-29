Snake Bytes: 2/29 Wait, what day?

Team News



Tommy Henry Shines Vs. Guardians in Goodyear

D-backs Spring Training Notes: February 28

Diamondbacks’ young guns ready to apply invaluable postseason experience

Think of the implications: No moment they face will ever feel suffocating, unfamiliar or unnerving ever again. And the next championship banner hoisted by the Diamondbacks will likely happen because of the rings they didn’t win in 2023. When an ambitious young team received their master’s degree in big-time baseball.

Pfaadt ‘ready to take that next step’

“He’s very inspired. He’s ready to take that next step,” Lovullo said. “Pitching in the postseason the way he did, back at the end of the year the way he did, I think if he’s healthy, strong, and doing what he can do, he should be just fine.”

Kristian Robinson flashes potential at Diamondbacks camp: ‘This kid could be elite’

“He’s just kind of a wild card,” Mather said. “He’s still not very old, but when we see him come up, he stands out. There’s not much he’s missing in his game other than doing it against the best players.”

Cardinals Sign Brandon Crawford

‘He’s here for a reason’: Ahmed hoping to elevate Giants at shortstop

Kind of ironic. One long time SS leaves and they bring in another teams’ longtime SS.

Melvin already has said he views the veteran as a full-time shortstop rather than a utility infielder, and Ahmed said he turned down interest from other teams who planned to move him around the diamond. Melvin indicated Wednesday that Ahmed is not in a similar position to former Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford, who joined the Cardinals this month as the designated backup to prospect Masyn Winn.

“We do have a good crop of young, talented middle infielders from what I’ve seen the last couple days here,” Ahmed said. “If that’s part of my role here, I’ll embrace it.”

The teams projected to dominate defensively this year

Top three are the Cleveland, Chicago Cubs, and us.

As MLB reduces one pitch clock time, Spencer Strider worries ‘injury epidemic’ will worsen

Tim Wakefield’s widow, Stacy, dies from cancer 5 months later

Injuries & Moves: Veteran Locastro joins outfield picture

This day in history:

This day in baseball:

Former Dback, Stefan “Michael” Crichton was born 2/29/1992.



Not going to lie, I thought the respective sites were going to say, “enter a valid date...”



In 1710, Native American leaders traveled to Britain to visit Queen Anne. The four Mohawk Kings from one of the Iroquois Confederacy’s Five Nations and the Algonquian peoples were treated with high honor as diplomats. Transported through the streets of London in Royal Carriages, they were personally met by the Queen herself at the Court of St. James Palace.



During World War II, Americans called hamburgers “liberty steaks.” This was because “hamburger” sounded a little too German. Also, during World War II, sauerkraut was re-dubbed “liberty cabbage.”



I happened to see this meme and this past Monday’s roundtable question popped into mind...

