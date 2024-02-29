The Giants miss a Giant...(and probably a couple more)

Farhan Zaidi: how to disappoint in consecutive years and still get an extension

In 2021 the San Francisco Giants surprised everyone by taking the NL West in a fierce competition with the Dodgers, with a franchise record 107-win season. They had a great season from Buster Posey, in what would be his final season, and saw all their veterans over-perform: the San Francisco Giants was the oldest batting team in the entire MLB and one of the older pitching corps. Kudos to NL manager of the year Gabe Kepler though.

We all knew they over-performed. This wasn’t such a terrific team, although they did have great starting pitching, but surely they would not repeat such a record-setting season in 2022. The Giants forgot to add in 2022, still leaned on their veterans (except retiring Buster Posey), added only Carlos Rodón and Alex Cobb and thus ended with a meagre 81-81, because except for their Top starters and closer Camilo Doval, the Giants were pretty much a sub-par team.

Indeed, the Giants forgot to make real improvements in 2022 and ended 3rd because they were in a division with the abysmal Diamondbacks and Rockies. Farhan Zaidi knew he had to do something and so he did: he chased both Aaron Judge and Carlos Correa.

The Giants missed out on Judge, because he never really wanted to leave New York and only used San Francisco as a leverage to get more money, but the Carlos Correa saga was a bit more painful, although the Mets would slip over the same banana not long after.

So the Giants could not lure a top player to the west coast, saw their top starter Carlos Rodón opt out after a terrific year and had to settle with a bunch of mid-tier players in Michael Conforto, who didn’t play in 2022, injury-plagued Mitch Haniger and struggling starters Ross Stripling and Sean Manaea. They also counted on free agent Taylor Rogers to make a bounce back season, now on a team with his brother Tyler.

You shouldn’t expect too much from a team like that and the Giants did exactly that. They ended below .500 because in a division with the Dodgers, Padres and Diamondbacks there were 3 more talented teams than them.

You’d say: enough is enough and Farhan Zaidi gets the sack after doing basically nothing year after year except for missing out on big free agents, but no: Farhan Zaidi got an extension last October until 2026. Wow. The one that got the sack was former NL manager of the year Gabe Kepler, getting the blame for the lack of a winning culture, which seems a weird accusation after achieving a franchise record setting 107 wins in 2021.

What’s in for 2024

Well, if the Giants ended with a 79-83 record in 2023, they should be able to play .500 ball in the NL West in 2024. I mean, they really can’t do much worse than they did in 2023 and they were not even that terrible in 2023 given those 79 wins.

A big problem was the offence in 2023, of course, and Farhan Zaidi should get that one on his name. They counted on Mitch Haniger for a huge comeback and gave him a contract based on his past. The result: 28 RBI and a .631 OPS. He wasn’t even the worst on the team with players that got more than 100 PA.

“While trying to keep up with a Dodgers lineup that had four players reach 100 RBI, the Giants failed to get a single player to 70. They had only one player reach 20 homers, and their highest-paid player had just 15. The most expensive addition of the offseason batted .209. Estrada stole 23 bases, and nobody else even reached five. For all of the excitement the rookies brought, none finished with an above-league-average wRC+.” - Alex Pavlovic in an article for NBC Bay Sports Area in October 2023

Most of the year the Giants played with 2-3 starters. Logan Webb was good and even great from time to time. Alex Cobb was a useful mid-of-the-rotation guy although with the Giants he is the number 2. Anthony DeSclafani had to be shut down again for a second consecutive season, Sean Manaea kept on struggling, Ross Stripling was terrible and Alex Wood was injured and couldn’t impress either. The opener became a necessity for the Giants, with reliever John Brebbia making 10 starts and rookie reliever Ryan Walker 13.

How the Giants’ rotation will shake up in 2024 remains to be seen. Projected starters Stripling and DeSclafani, with whatever question mark they would propose, have been dealt away. The Giants would have an interesting top 3 were it not that both Alex Cobb and Robbie Ray (acquired from the Mariners) are currently on the IL, with both projected to return in the second half of the season, Cobb maybe a bit earlier.

That leaves the Giants’ rotation with some huge holes to fill and it looks like it could be 2023 all over again for the Giants. Behind ace Webb we will see the experiment of often-injured-reliever-to-become-starting-pitcher free agent Jordan Hicks, at least in the beginning. More eyes will be focused on the Giants #1 prospect Kyle Harrison, who made huge leaps in the farm system ever since being drafted in 2020. The lefty debuted last year and pitched in 7 games and will have a lot of opportunities to showcase his talent in the big leagues and could have an immediate impact in a weak starting rotation, where there is also room for another pitcher who made his 2023 debut for the Giants: Keaton Winn. But that makes just 4 starting pitchers, at least until the All Star break, of whom 2 rookies and an often injured reliever. It is probably the shakiest part of the Giants and we could see other prospects like Carson Wisenhunt or Landen Roupp make their debut in 2024.

It is a shame that their rotation is a huge question mark, because their top relievers are actually quite good: the Rogers brothers are an interesting combo of setup arms in front of closer Camilo Doval. Former Brave Luke Jackson made a good return from is injuries and could become another strong arm in that bullpen. Tristan Beck could swing a bit between rotation and bullpen while Ryan Walker and Sean Hjelle are uninteresting middle relief guys.

In the batting lineup the Giants will expect healthy seasons from Mike Yastrzemski and Michael Conforto, who will provide decent though unspectacular batting lines and, in the case of Yastrzemski, good defensive value. But the biggest off-season acquisition is Jung-Hoo Lee, who came over from the KBO and is considered a defensive plus in center. Lee is supposed to be an upgrade over Yastrzemski and de facto replaces Mitch Haniger, who had once again a horrible season. The Giants have definitely improved their outfield.

Although he could theoretically play the outfield as well, with Jorge Soler the Giants have signed a pure DH for the next 3 years. Until recently Wilmer Flores was projected for that position, but Flores will probably bump back to a utility role all over the infield, where the Giants see J.D. Davis, LaMonte Wade Jr. and Thairo Estrada return. Not the greatest bunch, but all average hitters.

Who will be on shortstop is a whole different question. Franchise piece Brandon Crawford left San Francisco and gave way to Marco Luciano, but the youngster has had injury troubles and could see competition from noone else but Nick Ahmed, himself not strange to injuries either. Behind home plate Patrick Bailey is a lock-in for the catcher job, complemented by the capable back-up bat of Tom Murphy.

Behind all of these guys the Giants have a lot of capable depth players that could step in at any given moment, but no impact bats are hidden in there nor in their system.

It is the tale of the Giants: many capable players, but hardly any star. With possible additions of Blake Snell and Matt Chapman (J.D. Martinez is a no-go ever since signing Jorge Soler) a somewhat bigger name could still arrive, but if they will move the needle for the Giants in the NL West...I don’t think so.