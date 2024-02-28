Diamondbacks 8, Guardians 6: Henry looks good again

Record: 3-3. Change on 2023: +1. Five-inning record: 3-2-1.

Tommy Henry didn’t technically start this one, replacing Brandon Pfaadt for the start of the second inning But Henry certainly did nothing to diminish his chances of being Arizona fifth starter, with another solid outing. He tossed three hitless innings, with just one walk separating him from perfection on the day; he also had one strikeout. It came after Pfaadt had struggled in the first, allowing two hits, a walk and a pair or runs, both earned. Elsewhere, there were zeroez by the two Kyles, Nelson and Backhus, the latter striking out all three batters he faced. But Konnor Pilkington hit trouble in a three-run sixth, and Austin Pope didn’t retire any of the four batters he faced, before being bailed out by Backhus.

First Piña Power of 2024! pic.twitter.com/zivupXKOBr — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) February 28, 2024

The offense left it late, overcoming a two-run deficit with a four-run ninth inning, Caleb Roberts having the big blow with his two-run triple. That let Conor Grammes pick up the save with a 1-2-3 ninth. Arizona had 15 hits all told, with two apiece by Lourdes Gurriel Jr (including the home-run above, though he was also caught stealing), Sheng-Ping Chen and Tucker Barnhart. There were just two walks for Arizona, both of them being drawn by Jordan Lawlar. He also had a hit and scored a run, but Michael says his base-running left a bit to be desired. A light attendance of 3,440 at Goodyear: that place is always a good stadium to attend if you’re not a fan of crowds, and like an easy in-and-out from the ballpark!

Tomorrow, it’s back to Salt River Fields, where Ryne Nelson gets the start against Logan Webb and the Giants.