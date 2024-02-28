Diamondbacks Reacts Survey

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Diamondbacks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Diamondbacks enter spring training this year as National League championship, for the first time in SnakePit history. They have had a busy off-season, shoring up the third-base and designated hitter positions in particular, as well as adding a starting pitcher in Eduardo Rodriguez. But there are still questions to be answered over the month before the regular season gets under way.

Below is a poll listing four options as to what area of the team you'll be watching most closely in March. Pick one, and tell us why you chose it in the comments. We'll have the poll results for you next week...

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/BLAQ8X/">Please take our survey</a>

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.