Snake Bytes: 2/28

Diamondbacks News

Blaze Alexander came up to Torey Lovullo during BP today.



“It’s a World Series rematch, man,” Blaze said. “You ready to go?”



Lovullo on facing the Texas Rangers today at SRF: pic.twitter.com/TPYcRpFdI4 — PHNX Diamondbacks (@PHNX_Dbacks) February 27, 2024

Alek Thomas Joins Arizona’s Walking Wounded

Torey Lovullo spoke to the media just before today’s spring training game against the Texas Rangers. The most important topics covered were health updates for various Diamondbacks players.

D-backs Hoping Rodriguez Will Lead Them to a Return to Fall Glory

The D-backs signed Rodriguez to a four-year, $80 million contract during the offseason in part because they realized they needed more pitching depth after having to throw a bullpen game in Game 4 of the Fall Classic.

Other Baseball News

One Team from Each Division on the Upswing

The NL West feels very much like a process of elimination than it does like there is an honest answer to that proposal.

Mike Trout Gets Hollywood-Style Sign in the Desert

An Angels fan recreated the iconic Hollywood sign using Trout’s name and set it up overlooking Tempe Diablo Stadium.

Giants Remain in on Snell, Chapman

As one of the only teams left with sufficient payroll space, I will be a bit surprised if the Giants do not land one of these two, neither of which they should be too terribly interested in.

It’s okay, you got your Brinks truck payday. You can stop anytime now, Ohtani.

Shohei Ohtani.



Did you expect anything different? pic.twitter.com/3GdjwQ6zsf — MLB (@MLB) February 27, 2024

The Weakest Position on NL Contenders

Even the addition of Suarez was not enough to lift Arizona’s third base situation out of the cellar.