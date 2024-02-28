2024 Fangraphs Diamondbacks Projection: Right field

Total production: 4.3 fWAR

Total MLB rank: 5th

Everyday player: Corbin Carroll,

Backups: Randall Grichuk, Jake McCarthy, Pavin Smith

Fangraphs 2024 Projections: Right field Name PA BA OBP SLG wOBA Off BsR Def fWAR Name PA BA OBP SLG wOBA Off BsR Def fWAR Corbin Carroll 595 .272 .354 .472 .355 16.9 4.4 7.0 4.2 Randal Grichuk 63 .245 .294 .407 .302 -1.0 -0.2 0.0 0.0 Jake McCarthy 28 .261 .325 .399 .316 -0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Pavin Smith 14 .248 .330 .392 .316 -0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 Total 700 .269 .347 .462 .348 15.7 4.3 7.0 4.3

I don’t think there’s going to be much argument about playing time in right field, considering in Carroll we have the reigning Rookie of the Year, as well as the 2023 SnakePit MVP. If he’s not in the line-up on any given day, there had better be a damn good reason, and I expect the vast majority of those days to be in right field. So instead of agonizing over the 105 PA going elsewhere - though I am expecting it to be considerably less - let’s look and see what numbers previous Rookies of the Year have produced in the season after they won the award. Have they been able to sustain the elite-level performance which got them honored? Or is there more likely to be a sophomore slump?

General methodology is simple. I’ve gone through the Rookie of the Year winners for both leagues from 2012-2022, and compared their fWAR, to the following season. However, I’ve ignored the 2020 winners, because that was just such a frickin’ weird season. I mean, Devin Williams and Kyle Lewis? The former threw a total of 27 innings, and the latter... Well, we know how that went. However, for the 2019 winners, I’ve pro-rated their figures to a full 162-game season as appropriate. For Shohei Ohtani in 2018, I added hitting and pitching bWAR (he didn’t pitch in 2019). I also noted the games played, which will give us some idea of whether injury might have been involved in any downturn. Starting pitchers are in bold.

The above shows there is a WIDE range of possible outcomes. At the high end, you have the likes of Kris Bryant and Aaron Judge, who went from Rookie of the Year to being MVP candidates in their sophomore seasons (or, in Bryant’s case, actually winning it - something even Trout didn’t manage). At the other end, you have Jonathan India or Wil Myers, who went from being Rookie of the Year, to being below replacement level the following season. However, in both cases, injuries had an impact: India had a hamstring problem, while Myers missed almost three months due to injury, after a collision in the field. He has had an All-Star appearance, but neither man has consistently reached their RotY level.

In general though, expect a drop-off. The number is similar in both the AL and NL, even though the former has seem more productive rookies over the past decade - mostly due to the monstrous seasons of Aaron Judge and Mike Trout. They combined for 18.5 bWAR, more than any THREE NL RotY winners over the same time. But across both leagues, giving us twenty players, the average bWAR in Rookie of the Year season was 5.11 bWAR, compared to 3.75 in their sophomore campaign. That’s a drop of about 27% on average. This kinda makes sense, at the very least on a health basis. Rookies of the Year tend to avoid injury, because if you don’t, you won’t win it. That self-fulfilling protection isn’t in place for Year #2.

Unrelated, but it’s also interesting that no starting pitcher has won since Michael Fulmer in 2016. The position was runner-up in both leagues last season, however, and it’s no surprise the Dodgers’ Yoshinobu Yamamoto is the pre-season favorite to win the trophy for 2024 in the NL. He’d be the first in a decade, the last being Jacob De Grom. However, there’s a lot of road to travel between being the pre-season bookies’ choice, and winning it. Last year, where Carroll and Gunnar Henderson more or less went wire to wire, tends to be the exception. For instance, Yordan Alvarez was 200-1 before the 2019 campaign, and Michael Harris II not even listed in March 2022. [And LOL at Seth Beer being a “value play” there]

It probably is just my fandom speaking - at least partly - but I’d be inclined to take the over on Carroll’s projected production. I do note the predicted drop-off from his 6.0 fWAR last season to the 4.3 fWAR figure above is 28% - almost EXACTLY the average drop-off suffered by previous Rookie of the Year winners over the previous decade (27%, in case you’d forgotten what we found, two paragraphs up!). That does take into account the inevitable risk factor for injury, and while there are certainly other places on the diamond where the D-backs are thinner, I’m not sure there’s a position it’d be more devastating. I refer you to ShoulderGate 2023 if you want evidence of what horrors a hurt Carroll would unleash.