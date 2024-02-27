Diamondbacks 3, Rangers 10: And moving RAPIDLY on...

Record: 2-3. Change on 2023: +1. Five-inning record: 2-2-1.

Some ugly lines in the box-score this afternoon at Salt River Fields. They begin with Eduardo Rodriguez, who allowed a home-run to the first batter he faced as a D-back, then had to be lifted without recording an out in the second inning. He went single, walk, wild-pitch, three-run homer, double, and that was Rodriguez’s day done. Bryce Jarvis also had a rough afternoon, getting through the third, before allowing three runs in the fourth. Miguel Castro gave up a run in the fifth, and Scott McGough conceded two more in the sixth, so it’s not as if the Rangers were doing all their damage against the B-pen. But Luis Frias, Justin Martinez and Andrew Saalfrank kept Texas off the board in the final three innings.

Some suggestion the wind might have played a part, although it didn’t seem to help Arizona, who were held without a home-run for the fourth time in five spring contests. There were eight hits and two walks for the Diamondbacks at the plate. Ketel Marte got a pair, and is hitting .714 for the spring. Probably unsustainable, I suspect. Eugenio Suarez doubled and singled, while there were RBI for Pavin Smith, Jose Herrera and Jorge Barrosa. A relatively light crowd for this one, at 6,469 and I don’t think we were missing very much, after Marte’s lead-off triple in the bottom of the first.

It’s over to the SnakePit Towers side of town for Arizona tomorrow, as they face the Guardians in Cleveland. Looks like we’ll get our first look at Brandon Pfaadt there, with Tommy Henry pitching after him.