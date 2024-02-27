Spring Training Gameday Thread, #5: 2/27 vs. Rangers

Today's Lineups RANGERS DIAMONDBACKS Marcus Semien - 2B Ketel Marte - 2B Evan Carter - RF Jake McCarthy - RF Wyatt Langford - LF Pavin Smith - DH Nathaniel Lowe - 1B Christian Walker - 1B Leody Taveras - CF Eugenio Suarez - 3B Matt Duffy - 3B Geraldo Perdomo - SS Josh Smith - SS Jose Herrera - C Andrew Knizner - DH A.J. Vukovich - LF Andrew Knapp - C Jorge Barrosa - CF Dane Dunning - RHP E. Rodriguez - LHP

Also potentially pitching today: RHP Bryce Jarvis, RHP Miguel Castro, RHP Scott McGough, LHP Andrew Saalfrank, RHP Justin Martinez, RHP Peter Strzelecki, RHP Luis Frías, LHP Brandon Hughes.

Eduardo Rodriguez was scheduled to start the Cactus League opener last week against the Rockies. But, perhaps because we were facing a divisional opponent he’s likely to see in the opening series of the regular season. he pitched on a back field instead. After seeing four candidates for the fifth spot, he will still be the first man guaranteed - health permitting, obviously and touch wood - an Opening Day spot in the Diamondbacks rotation. The team seems consciously to be easing back on the spring workload for those expected to be the mainstays of the rotation. This has been explicitly stated for Zac Gallen, which makes sense since he threw most innings last year (243.2 all told).

But Merrill Kelly cracked two hundred, and even E-Rod passed 150 despite missing over a month. Keeping some of those bullets back for important October innings might make sense. Providing, of course, the Diamondbacks GET to important October innings once more...