Snake Bytes 2/27: We lost to WHICH TEAM?

Diamondbacks News

[MLB] Amidst recovery from Tommy John, Jameson still aims to improve by Steve Gilbert

Rather than look at this as a lost year, Jameson is instead looking at ways he can improve. Jameson will, of course, work on overall conditioning — even though he’s always been one of the better conditioned players — and look into any mechanical adjustments that need to be made.

“I look at it as like a positive way of like, I’m gonna really dive in into myself and work on my craft,” Jameson said. “And use this time to get stronger and see what happens.”

[MLB] 1 dark horse candidate to make each Opening Day roster by Theo DeRosa

D-backs: RHP Corbin MartinThe centerpiece in the Zack Greinke deal from 2019, Martin is coming off surgery to repair a lat tendon behind his right shoulder, an injury that cost him the entire 2023 season. Before getting injured last spring, the D-backs were looking at him in a relief role and felt he was on the verge of putting it all together. Instead he suffered the injury during a spring game. The team may take it slow with Martin this spring, which could make it hard for him to be part of the Opening Day roster, but he’s definitely someone to keep an eye on. — Steve Gilbert

Most around the baseball world are in awe of the two-way superstar, including opponents. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale recently reported Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen was in awe about meeting Ohtani this offseason, and was even nervous to ask for a selfie.

The Oakland A’s defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-8 on a walk off homer by Drew Lugbauer in the bottom of the 9th inning. As Spring Training games go this one was somewhat typical of a sloppy, early spring game.

“There were some identifiable things that we’ve got to tighten up, but that’s what Spring Training is for” said manager Torey Lovullo.

Indeed in addition to the pitching staff, who issued six walks, hit a batter and threw a wild pitch, there was a throwing error and a mistake on the bases too. The A’s also made three errors.

Baseball News

3.

There would be an argument to the Cubs adding Chapman to solidify that position. The designated hitter spot is open, which would still give Morel a path to regular at-bats while serving as a utility player, moving to various positions to give others an occasional day off. Wisdom and Madrigal could be useful role players off the bench.

For as strong as his 2023 campaign had been, and for as well positioned as he was in this winter’s market, Cody Bellinger‘s free agency was always hampered by questions of sustainability. His debut season with the Cubs followed two unsettlingly bad years with the Dodgers, and the metrics underlying last season’s resurgence were comparatively modest relative to his production, raising the possibility if not the likelihood of regression. In light of those issues, even as he placed third on our Top 50 Free Agents list heading into the offseason and reportedly sought a contract as high as $250 million, it seemed quite likely he’d come away with considerably less. He did, agreeing to return to the Cubs on a three-year, $80 million deal, one that contains opt-outs after the first two seasons, and one that was still pending a physical as of this writing.

Effectively, this is a pillow contract, negotiated by the agent who created the term, Scott Boras. The 28-year-old Bellinger will get the opportunity to show that his 2023 performance was no fluke, with two chances before his age-30 season to secure a much bigger payday. He’s guaranteed $30 million in 2024, with salaries of $30 million in ’25 and $20 million in ’26 if he hasn’t exercised his opt-outs, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

[MLBTR] Twins Acquire Manuel Margot by Steve Adams

The Twins announced the acquisition of veteran outfielder Manuel Margot, infield prospect Rayne Doncon and cash from the Dodgers in exchange for minor league shortstop Noah Miller. Los Angeles is reportedly covering $6MM of Margot’s $10MM salary for the upcoming season. The Dodgers originally received $4MM from the Rays when acquiring Margot alongside Tyler Glasnow earlier this winter; Tampa Bay also remains on the hook for a $2MM buyout on a $12MM club option for 2025.

The Twins placed right-hander Josh Winder on the 60-day injured list to open a roster spot for Margot, announcing that Winder has a scapular stress fracture. His exact timeline in unclear but he’ll be ineligible to rejoin the club until late May at the earliest.

“That was hard, honestly,” Ahmed said. “To be part of an organization for that long and help them grow and build and go through some lean years and get to the point where we’re good again and get let go at the end of the year, it was hard. Just being honest. Not something I enjoyed by any stretch of the imagination.

“But I’m excited to turn the page and be here and go beat the Diamondbacks now.”

The first hurdle for Ahmed will be making the Opening Day roster.

Spencer’s Spicy Supplement: While these comments hurt to hear coming from one of my favorite players to wear Sedona Red, they are hardly surprising. The team did Ahmed dirty last year in favor of a business decision that has yet to pay dividends. I really hope Ahmed can make the SF roster in 2024, but I can’t say I want him to “beat the Diamondbacks” very often (if ever) just because I like the man.

[MLBTR] Court Approves Portion of Diamond Restructuring Agreement by Anthony Franco

Diamond has in-market broadcasting for 12 teams but only possesses streaming rights for five of them: the Royals, Tigers, Marlins, Brewers and Rays. It has reached agreements with all 12 teams that it carried through the end of last year — DSG dropped the Padres and Diamondbacks midseason — to remain on the Bally networks for 2024. The Guardians and Rangers took slightly reduced rights fees to prevent Diamond from dropping their deals; it is believed that the Twins had to do the same after their TV contract expired at the end of 2023.