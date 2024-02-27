Who Should Bat In Front of Joc Pederson?

Three Benefits of Joc Pederson as DH.

He will likely bat better than the alternative batters. Yet looking beyond that fact to his impact on other batters is interesting.

In the last two seasons, Joc Pederson batted better with runners on base compared to no runners on base. See the following table:

Generally, the batters in front of him batted better than they did when they were not batting in front of him. Let’s look at that benefit.

Who were the batters in front of Joc Pederson last season?

In 80% of the lineups last season, four specific players were immediately in front of Joc Pederson. They were LeMonte Wade Jr., J.D. Davis, Thairo Estrada, and Wilmer Flores. The first question is whether pitchers gave them the pitches they wanted (so they would swing) because Joc Pederson was batting next. If that happened, their batting results should be better in those games. The following table shows that comparison.

The table suggests that Wade and Davis were very much better (hits and homers) with Pederson batting immediately after them. Estrada had more hits and about the same number of homers. Flores had mixed results with less hits and more homers.

With the realization (after making the table) that WPA depends on the game situation as much as hits and homers, my view is that Win Probability Added (WPA) per Plate Appearance (PA) is less important than hits and homers in determining the impact of Joc Pederson.

What explains the different impacts?

SLG. Last season, three of the four players had SLG about the same (.413 to .417). Flores had .509 SLG. Perhaps having a high SLG meant less impact because even without Joc Pederson batting behind him he was getting good results.

Hitting the Ball Harder. Last season, Wade and Davis had higher EVs and HH% than Estrada and Flores. Perhaps there was an impact (they had better hits and better homers) because when they got better pitches to hit, they hit those pitches hard.

Perhaps the demarcation line (between a big impact from Joc Pederson and little impact) is 88 MPH average exit velocity and 39% hard-hit. Above the demarcation line, there is an impact.

The following table shows SLG, HH%, and EVs for the four batters. Wade and Davis were above the demarcation line.

Which Diamondbacks would benefit most from hitting immediately before Joc Pederson?

The starting point is asking which batters are better than he demarcation line (88 MPH average exit velocity and 39% hard-hit). Surprisingly that is nearly all the Diamondbacks batters. It’s not that simple to determine which batters would most benefit.

Last Season’s Lineups. The Diamondbacks’ lineup often (71 times) had Marte bat in front of Carroll. In August and September they flipped it with Carroll often batting in front of Marte. Another frequent pairing was Carroll batting in front of Walker (65 times). Pairing of Carroll and Marte was likely very beneficial because it happened frequently last season.

Lineup Idea. Putting together frequent pairings from last season gave me the idea of a triplet of Carroll-Marte-Walker. My next thought was could Joc Pederson be inserted into that triplet (making it a foursome)? It seems to make sense to bat him between Marte and Walker. That addition would give a foursome of Carroll-Marte-Pederson-Walker in the lineup. That foursome of batters could intimidate opposing pitchers because last season they all had excellent SLG. Last season’s SLG and the ZiPS forecast for next season are in the following table.

As a Diamondbacks fan, I am sceptical of the 10% drops in SLG that ZiPS forecasted for Carroll and Walker. Despite the uncertainty created by that seemingly pessimistic forecast, I am confident that the foursome would intimidate most pitchers.

Perhaps Ketel Marte would benefit most from hitting immediately before Joc Pederson, especially if Marte was batting after Corbin Carroll.

Two Lineup Adjustments.

After this article was written, Randal Grichuk was signed. The following table shows how consistently he bats excellently against left-handed pitchers. Against left-handed pitchers, Grichuk would take Pederson’s place in the lineup.

Last season, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. often (69 times) was in the lineup immediately behind Walker. With exceptions due to matchups with the specific starting pitcher, that is likely his place in the lineup.

Summary.

We looked beyond Joc Pederson’s batting. His impact on the batter in front of him was significantly positive when that batter hits the ball hard.

Last season, Corbin Carroll and Ketel Marte were often paired together in the batting lineup. Frequent pairing suggested a triplet of Carroll, Marte, and Walker. A foursome of Carroll, Marte, Pederson, and Walker would intimidate many pitchers. This season all four will likely have excellent productivity with their bats.

In answer to the question, Ketel Marte would benefit most from hitting immediately before Joc Pederson.