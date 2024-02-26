SnakePit Round Table: Play ball!

Are you disappointed the D-backs didn’t join the Suns in putting some game on OTA television?

DBacksEurope: If I were from Arizona then maybe I would be lol

Makakilo: Although I would not have benefited, my dislike of blackouts is so strong that I am greatly disappointed that this opportunity did not happen.

James: My preference would have been for the Diamondbacks to rejoin the OTA crowd, so I guess the answer is yes. However, I never expected that they would do so. I just never considered it a terribly viable solution, not in this day of trying to expand the market. So, in that sense, since I never gave it better than a 1:100 chance of happening, I am not terribly disappointed.

Steven: Incredibly disappointed. Coming off a World Series appearance with thousands and thousands of new fans and an upgraded roster, this would be the perfect time to mark a new chapter for Dbacks baseball. Instead, they’re settling back into old ways and worrying about their pockets. The contrast between those two organizations is more apparent than ever.

Wesley: I am incredibly disappointed with the team not working out a deal for over the air broadcasts. I wouldn’t be a fan if the dbacks didn’t have their games on KWBA58 in the early ‘00. I’m sure they will work out a deal with cable providers so games will be plenty accessible, but it’s a missed opportunity to grow the fanbase.

Ben: I don’t live in the Phoenix area so it’s less relevant to me personally, but it’s still disappointing to see the team fail to leverage an exciting time for the franchise by opening up their accessibility to more fans. It’s also not surprising to me, but maybe I’m simply becoming a jaded old guy at the ripe age of 32.

Torey said Geraldo Perdomo could “maybe start 135-140-plus” games. What’s your reaction?

Spencer: He certainly could. It’ll be interesting to see what happens if that number ends up correct in September. It’s a lot and leaves little room for Lawlar.

DBacksEurope: I was a bit surprised to hear that, but like Bert and Bob discussed: if Lawlar starts to hit, Perdomo could become this superutility guy and see action across the diamond, still getting many reps. Torey is right though: Perdomo comes off an All Star year and there is no reason to take him out. Lawlar will have to hit his way onto the roster of the National League champion, something he definitely didn’t do last year.

Makakilo: Torey Lovullo is on target that Geraldo Perdomo will be the everyday shortstop. My recent article was about who will platoon with him.

Nevertheless, it would be a pleasant surprise if Lawlar has a red-hot spring and starts the season at shortstop. As DBE wrote, Perdomo could become a super utility guy.

James: They have more data than I do, so I will simply wait and see how that works for them. Two things jump out to me though. First, Perdomo showed last season he needed time down, and not just one game here and there. He demonstrated clear signs of fatigue when played as a full-time starter. Secondly, and probably more importantly, that would suggest that Jordan LAwlar won’t be ready until 2025, which would be a serious problem. If the Diamondbacks are making another strong postseason push, they need a better player than Perdomo was in 2023 and Lawlar is currently the only option beyond Perdomo to play shortstop for more than a simple day off.

Steven: I think it’s just managerial confidence and we’re gonna see Perdomo shift into a super utility role by midseason. It’d be nice if Perdomo could hit like he did in the playoffs, but there was a sharp downturn as the season went along last year and any sort of similar performance will make the calls for Lawlar that much louder.

Wesley: My preference is to have Lawlar as the starting shortstop and moving Perdomo to the utility role. That would likely be an upgrade to both roles in that case. I’d be surprised if Lawlar isn’t getting the lion’s share of playing time at short by the All-Star break.

Ben: I’m definitely a little surprised to hear Torey say that, but I’ll believe it when I see it honestly. Whether it was due to fatigue or regression, Geraldo definitely struggled at the plate in the second half (.214/.322/.297 = .619 OPS) compared to the first half (.271/.378/.409 = .787 OPS). If you combine that fact with the unfortunate reality that nearly all of his value came at the dish (2.5 boWAR) rather than in the field (0.6 bdWAR), it’s more difficult to see why he deserves to be the starting shortstop over a promising - if untested - youngster like Lawlar. Now, having said all of the above, Perdomo is only entering his age-24 season and might have another gear unlocked when he sees Lawlar nipping at his heels.

The team signed Randall Grichuk as a platoon DH. How do you grade that deal?

Spencer: He’s basically free. Nothing to complain about in the least. Also not much reason to be super excited about it. Like Joc, he shouldn’t be playing much/any defense. I think there were better options overall, but given Pederson is on the team, Grichuk is about as good as we could’ve hoped.

DBacksEurope: No surprise at all. Grichuk was one of the names floating around when Hazen said he was looking for another right-handed bat. He’ll be the guy they had hoped Jordan Luplow would be a couple of years back. It’s a fine deal I will grade as an A considering the circumstances, because who else would you have signed or what else would you have done without compromising too much money?

Makakilo: Signing Grichuk gets an A.

Low risk:

Most of his salary depends on whether he gets PAs.

I feel confident in his skill level this season.

Role Flexibility:

Awesome pinch hitter vs left-handed pitchers.

Good defense in corner outfield positions with above average arm.

Incremental improvement to 26-man roster:

Intangible benefit of competition.

He could push one of the following players to the 40-man roster - Smith, McCarthy.

He could force a trade of Jace Peterson (I am unsure if he will perform better this season) or Emmanuel Rivera (my opinion is positive on him).

James: Meh. He’s a low-risk, inexpensive option to pick up around 100-150 PAs. Beyond that, we’ll have to wait and see. If he can finally tap into the potential he showed years ago, he could be an inspired signing. More likely than not, he’ll be forgotten by this time next year.

Steven: Hazen saw the limitations of his constructed team throughout the playoffs, with below-replacement players getting meaningful at-bats, so shoring up the outer edges with targeted roles that have some upside in case something goes wrong just makes sense. If Grichuk has to play anywhere near 400 AB’s your season might be a struggle, but in the role they’ve penciled him in for it’s such a nice fit.

Wesley: It’s a solid move for the reasons stated above. Also we can refer to the DH as Jochuck, which is a hilarious name.

Ben: I think I’m solidly in the camp that collectively shrugged. He’s essentially a cheap flier that the team is taking on to exclusively bat against lefties and boy howdy does he enjoy doing that to the tune of a .328/.388/.607 = .995 OPS slash line. I would have preferred someone like JD Martinez personally because of the better overall numbers, but he and the rest of the Boras Boys seem to be playing an entirely different game than the rest of us.

Should the D-backs get public help to renovate Chase Field?

Spencer: No. I’m of the opinion that subsidies like that are a drain on government resources and allow bad business models too much leeway. The government source gains very little (frankly probably nothing) from such agreements while the business reaps all the rewards.

DBacksEurope: In general I am a bit ambiguous about public funding and sports, but isn’t the stadium owned by Maricopa County? If so, then there is no discussion about who should renovate, right? Nowadays I believe you’d rather renovate something that can still be renovated instead of building something new.

James: While I am not a big fan of public financing of stadiums, it isn’t like Maricopa County ever played things straight in the previous agreement. Both sides shirked their duties and now Chase Field has gone from being state-of-the-art to dumpster that should be given consideration for demolition. Too many massive things are wrong with it. The lighting is still barely league standard. The roof still does not work properly. The HVAC is woefully out of date. The plumbing is suspect. This is all stuff that is just ready and obvious, without digging in and seeing how the bones are doing. So, frankly, I’m on the fence. The cost of renovating the stadium is going to push close to the cost of building a smaller, modernized stadium. The team isn’t going to foot that bill on their own, despite Kendrick’s half-hearted assurances that the team is not looking to leave. My gut instinct is to hold fast against public funds helping the team renovate the stadium. The fan in me understands that there is no path forward for Chase to be renovated without such funds. Kendrick and his limited partners don’t have the resources to make the renovations on their own. That means the team gets help or goes someplace that is willing to help, which would be a massive loss to the state of Arizona.

Makakilo: The context of the question should be, “Who owns the stadium?” If the stadium ownership is given to the Diamondbacks, then there should be no public funding of the renovations. If government entities retain a share of ownership, then they should help fund the renovations.

My intuition is that when the time comes that renovations MUST be done, Kendrick and Derrick Hall will find a way (perhaps unexpected and surprising) to fund it.

Steven: No. Public funding of stadiums does not grow economies.

Wesley: It depends on how they come up with the funds, but I think there should be some level of public funding if the county retains ownership of the stadium. The team really has no choice but to renovate. A taxpayer funded new stadium isn’t going to happen, and as we’ve seen with the As, relocation isn’t exactly an option either. My preference would be for it to be entirely prattle funded though.

Ben: No, we have extensive research demonstrating that public funds being used for sports franchises is a poor use of the public’s resources. I can recognize that Chase badly needs renovations, but I’m of the opinion that the literal billionaire that owns the team can utilize some of his connections and net worth to pay for it.

There was a lot of fuss about MLB uniforms this week. Do you care about what players wear? Why or why not?

Spencer: If the players genuinely have issues with their uniforms there are CBA approved methods to handle it. While I do tend to prefer the old back of many uniforms, nothing else about them bothers me much and the massive fuss made about them online feels like posturing from the union to gain brownie points over the league. I work alongside many unions and there has never been a unilateral uniform change for any of them; it’s always been done after many meetings and testing and research completed from all sides.

DBacksEurope: Well, yeah. When the Italian National soccer team was the first to play in tight shirts that accentuated their upper body, I think everyone was flabbergasted, but knowing Italians, I think they didn’t have any issues. In baseball we have seen some really tight pants the past few years and I have my opinion on that. After the tight pants we now get to see see-through pants. It looks bad, but it’s not like you see someone wearing his green knickers with little dinosaurs on it. I have a bigger issue with the tight pants, but these kinds of discussions are for people that don’t have shit to do the entire day. The only thing I wish to add is: don’t buy these uniforms. The Nike fabric is all over in soccer and those shirts are ripped easily.

James: I may or may not like any particular team’s uniforms, but I have never before had a problem with the general uniform itself (with the vile exception of when the Chicago White Sox wore shorts).These uniforms are an abomination. I don’t know what the hell Nike was thinking with these. They need to be scrapped entirely and a refresh of last year’s uniforms brought in on a rush job. I have no desire to watch these guys play ball in the current uniforms in hot, muggy weather or in the rain (since they often just ignore stopping for rain these days).

Makakilo: This season is year four of a ten year contract for Nike to provide uniforms. My intuition tells me that a corporate decision was made to increase profits. Two reasons I think that:

This is first season they stopped offering each player an option to tailor fit specific parts of uniform- instead offering 3 sizes.

The material is thinner (less cost of material) and some comments are that the jerseys look like knock-offs (is material a lower quality?).

Steven: I care about the league not being a laughing stock and anything that distracts from the on-field product isn’t a good look.

Wesley: I’m with Steven on this one, it’s a bad look, literally. The new uniforms look like garbage. I shouldn’t be able to discern what kind of undies a dude is wearing and if he has a cup on. The fact that they got rid of the tailored uniforms is insane to me, especially considering the diversity in body types in this sport.

Ben: The simple fact that there have been more headlines and stories about the new uniforms than there are about free agents or new roster additions is embarrassing for the sport in my opinion. It also seems like a classic corporate move to cut costs and boost profits rather than a genuine design decision. Even worse, for the casual fan who might not be following the developments, they might purchase a Fanatics-produced jersey instead of the previous version.

What is a food that makes you think, “How did humans discover this was edible?”

Spencer: All the various forms of grains. Who looked at wheat and was like “let’s grind this up and see if it’s edible?”

DBacksEurope: Good one, Spencer, and not just that, they also started to add water and bake it to make bread out of it. Those were some f***ed up creatures. Eating meat was a turning point for apes. Some monkey that had always eaten vegetables decided he was fed up and wanted something different. He was muy loco and either killed an animal or saw a dead one lying down and decided: I’m gonna put the guts and every other red piece of meat of this poor bastard in my mouth and chew on it and swallow it. And hence, he became intelligent.

James: Probably some of the leafy foods out there. Much like Spencer’s grains comment, the edible nature of leaves and barks in general is very low. Grains are a bigger thing for me, but they have already been claimed. The rest actually makes sense to me from the basic standpoint of all animals are edible to something. All fruits are edible to most things, there is just a lot of work to get to some. Same with vegetables. What really blows my mind though is, not that it is edible, but who in the world figured out saffron? I mean, how in the world does one decide to experiment with flower stigmas and how did they figure out how to use it properly after it was harvested from such a limited resource in such vast quantities. I mean, that takes some serious dedication.

Makakilo: Wild carrots have existed for at least 1000 years. Wild carrots were purple with very thin and forked roots (before 1600AD). Perhaps they were marginally edible. Who got the idea of breeding them to arrive at carrots with fat orange roots that could be farm raised?

DBacksEurope: Actually, my forefathers made them orange, Makakilo. .

Wesley: This is right up my alley thanks to my education in food history. Spencer makes a really good point, especially when you consider the wild relatives of grain crops. Teosinte is a very good example. Somehow we’ve turned a very small grass seed into the freaking monstrosity that is corn. The amount of time It would take to collect enough teosinte or the relatives of wild wheat to make a sizeable meal is insane. Wild carrots can range in colors from white to purple to orange. My take on that is there are a LOT of poisonous look-alikes, and I’d imagine a whole lot of our ancestors died figuring that one out.

In the vast majority of cases, it’s very clear to me that someone was faced with the choice of either starving to death, or eating the rotting/fermented/moldy/unfamiliar. Hákarl (Icelandic fermented shark) is a bit of an exception to that, because it wasn’t exactly edible to begin with. Greenland shark is normally so full of ammonia that it is poisonous, but if you let it sit and rot for a year, it’s technically edible? I say technically, because it apparently tastes like if you took a bite of rotted fish that has been dipped into floor cleaner.

I also gotta wonder… who was the masochistic madman who ate chili peppers for the first time and decided to go back for more? “Oh lemme have some more of those fruit that are incredibly painful to eat.”

Ben: Personally, the foraging of food like mushrooms, berries, roots, etc always puzzled me since it required a level of trial and error on a literal life and death scale. I assume it originated out of desperation, but it’s still hard to imagine the level of desperation that would cause someone to start randomly eating things they found in the ground.