Diamondbacks 8, Athletics 9: Lin-cidental damage

Record: 2-2. Change on 2023: +1. Five-inning record: 2-1-1.

Yu-Min Lin came into camp as one of the team’s top pitching prospects, but the results this afternoon against Oakland at Hohokam weren’t there. He faced seven batters and retired only one, allowing four hits and two walks, including a three-run homer. According to Jack, he had “trouble commanding his breaking stuff.” They came in a five-run sixth, all the runs charged to Lin, which turned a 7-3 Arizona lead into an 8-7 deficit. The D-backs tied things back up in the top of the ninth, on a Kevin Newman double. But Chris Rodriguez, the ninth pitcher used by Arizona, gave up a one-out solo home-run in the bottom half, allowing Oakland to walk it off.

Blake Walston got the start, but couldn’t continue the run of strong outings. He faced the minimum in the first, but got hit in the second, being lifted after two runs had scored and with two on base. He allowed two hits and two walks with a strikeout. Logan Allen tossed two innings with two strikeouts, giving up an unearned run, and there were scoreless frames by Ricky Karcher, Cristian Mena and Jose Green. The Diamondbacks finally went deep after three homerless games. Jordan Lawlar had a solo shot in the third inning, while Kristian Robinson delivered a three-run bomb in the sixth, before Brett Johnson went back-to-back. Emmanuel Rivera had a pair of hits, while Gabriel Moreno got a hit and two walks.

Tomorrow, it’s back to Salt River Fields, and we get our first look at Eduardo Rodriguez, who gets the start against the Rangers.