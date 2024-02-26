Snake Bytes, 2/26: Encouraging Early Signs

Team news

[Dbacks.com] Gallen throws first live bullpen of spring - Zac Gallen got his first look at hitters this spring when he tossed a live batting practice session on the backfields of the D-backs' Spring Training complex on Sunday. “Just trying to work on my delivery, just make sure everything feels right,” Gallen said of what he got out of the session. “You know, you play catch and have all the great feels that you want, but when a hitter steps in the box, it’s a different adrenaline, different intensity.”

[SI] Slade Cecconi Sharp in D-backs Shutout Win over White Sox - For the third day in a row, infield prospect Blaze Alexander continued to turn heads. "He's doing it on both sides of the ball" said Lovullo. "He's making defensive plays, baserunning, made a key baserunning move today, and is driving the ball. I think he's trying not to do too much, he's staying through the baseball, following the game plan. He's not just hitting fastballs out over, he's doing a good job of being in a good position to make the decision on where that ball is going to be and he's striking it."

[Arizona Sports] Diamondbacks deciding how many OFs to carry - The D-backs have to pick 13 position players on the 26-man team. Two will be catchers, and six outfielders would leave the infield light with five players. Meanwhile, manager Torey Lovullo described the challenge of finding the right amount of reps for his regulars. “There are challenges because I feel like (Alek Thomas) is evolving into playing every day,” Lovullo said. “We’re still going to read and react to that but there’s not a lot of innings out there. If you have too many, you’re gonna fight to get guys consistent playing time."

[Venom Strikes] Extension candidates for the Arizona Diamondbacks to consider - Some of the Arizona Diamondbacks’ players could receive an extension in the near future. Many of their key players are nearing free agency. The last big-time extension the D-Backs handed out was to second baseman Ketel Marte, who signed through 2027 at $76 million right before the start of the 2022 season. But the Diamondbacks have a handful of young players that they could secure to long term deals now, as well as veteran players who are within eyeshot of free agency. There are plenty of players that the Diamondbacks should try and lock down now.

[SI] Blake Walston Focusing on Competing in 2024 - Last year he put up a 4.52 ERA in 27 starts with Triple-A Reno, but with bad peripherals as he put up 104 strikeouts to 93 walks in 149 1/3 innings. Command was an issue, especially early on in the season where he had nearly as many walks as strikeouts in each start. "You can make whatever excuses you want, but I just think there was a lot going on that I was trying to work on, whether it was certain pitches or deliveries with my body that my head was spinning. I didn't know what to do. And then towards the end, once I got out there and told myself just to go out there and compete and don't think about the mechanics, that's when everything kind of came together."

[Pinstripe Alley] 2024 MLB Season Preview: Arizona Diamondbacks - ^The Diamondbacks are a young, exciting team that is clearly far from the Dodgers talent-wise (who isn’t?), but is well-built for making another run at a postseason spot in 2024. If the Gallen-Kelly-Rodríguez trio stays healthy and Pfaatd and Alek Thomas develop (plus Lawlar, who could be the X-factor), look out. Making back-to-back World Series appearances would be extremely difficult for any squad, but this is a special group who got hot at the right time last year. Why can’t it happen again? They certainly aren’t favorites in the National League, but these Diamondbacks are very much capable of running it back.

[AZ Central] Prospect Cristian Mena’s velocity popping at Diamondbacks’ camp - In his live batting practice sessions this spring, Mena’s fastball has been sitting in the 94-96 mph range, up a few ticks from his 92 mph average last season. “It’s early; we’ll see if he can hold it,” Hazen said on Friday. “But it’s definitely a positive sign. If the fastball starts playing better, I think he’s going to have a lot of success.” Mena, for one, not only thinks he will hold it, he thinks he might keep going. “I think I have a little more, I think I can throw a little harder than that,” he said. “I’m the type of pitcher who can throw harder as the season gets going.”

[Arizona Sports] Cecconi continues early run of strong spring training starts - The right-hander threw 30 pitches with 18 strikes, walking one batter with no hits allowed. He struck out the side in the first inning, finishing off Rafael Ortega and Andrew Vaughn with curveballs below the zone. Cecconi walked Gavin Sheets on four pitches to open the second inning, but he rebounded with a strikeout of veteran Paul DeJong. A difference in Cecconi’s arsenal was the speed of his secondary stuff, as his slider ticked up 2.2 mph to 85.2 mph. The curveball was up 1.8 mph. Neither pitch was put into play with four whiffs on four swings.

And, elsewhere...

[Forbes] Venezuelans ‘Catching’ Up In Major League Baseball - Chances are that when considering top Venezuelan Major League Baseball players, the names that come to mind first are pitchers, infielders or outfielders, with catchers a distant fourth. But that could change as more Venezuelans take their place behind the plate. Eight-time All-Star and five-time Gold Glove winner Salvador Pérez, for example, was instrumental in helping Venezuela reach the quarterfinals of the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Meanwhile, the Arizona Diamondbacks are fortunate to have not one, but two of the most accomplished young Venezuelan catchers on their roster

[SportsLogos.net] MLB Answers My Questions About those New Nike Uniforms -The introduction of all-new player uniforms by Major League Baseball, Nike, and Fanatics for the 2024 season has sparked a wave of discussions, debates, and critiques among fans, players, and the media. As a fan of the game’s visual aspect, I was concerned with what I had been seeing — I really loved embroidered sleeve patches; the smaller player names made those of certain players or even entire teams a struggle to read… and how could they approve transparent pants? Could the grandest baseball league in all the land really be having issues with uniform elements that my slo-pitch team handled with ease?

[Total Sports] 15 Most Overrated Players in MLB History - Overrated players are in every sport. Whether it’s because a player had a few years of amazing numbers, longevity, or simply people just like them some players are way overvalued. Major League Baseball has seen more than its fair share themselves. [Jim: Well, I figure this should be good for starting a few arguments on a Monday morning! Though there are certainly a few names on the list I completely agree with...]