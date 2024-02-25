Diamondbacks 5, White Sox 0: Nearly a no-no

Record: 2-1. Five-inning record: 2-1. Change on 2023: +2.

Francisco Morales lost the Diamondbacks no-hit bid with one out on the ninth inning, allowing a single to Oscar Colas. but Arizona still ended up two-hitting Chicago on another excellent day for our pitching. The other hit allowed actually took place in the eighth, but was initially ruled an error on 3B Andres Chaparro. Michael was at the game and said at the time it seemed a generous call, and with the no-hitter no longer on the table, the scoring decision was changed to a hit. Still, can’t complain. Things started with two hitless innings from Slade Cecconi, who struck out the side in the first, then got one more K after a lead-off walk in the second.

It means that through three , Arizona’s starters have six shutout innings of three-hit ball, with one walk and twelve K’s. That fifth starter battle will be epic. Humberto Castellanos replaced Cecconi, with he and Luke Albright each tossing two frames without a hit. Austin Pope worked the seventh, and I guess the no-hitter was “lost” by Christian Montes De Oca, on that error/infield-hit in the eighth, but he and Morales still completed the two-hit shutout. Arizona got 11 hits, as well as three walks. Ketel Marte had a good day out of the lead-off spot, going 2-for-2 with a HBP, while Adrian Del Castillo got a triple (misplayed by new White Sox outfielder, some guy called “Dominic Fletcher”) and walked.

There was some nice activity on the base-paths, Blaze Alexander and Jorge Barrosa combining on a double-steal of second and home in the fourth, to give Arizona a 2-0 lead. Alexander also got a hit, keeping his spring average up at .600 and made a glorious snag of a liner with an xBA of .850 to keep the no-hitter on the board. He’s done basically nothing wrong so far. Another glorious day of baseball at Salt River with a crowd of 11,303. Tomorrow, the team leave the complex for the first time, going to Hohokam where they will face Oakland. Blake Walston, an outsider in the fifth starter competition, will be on the mound for the Diamondbacks, but it’s a game without radio or TV coverage.