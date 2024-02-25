Spring Training Gameday Thread, #3: 2/25 vs. White Sox

Today's Lineups WHITE SOX DIAMONDBACKS Nicky Lopez - 2B Ketel Marte - 2B Rafael Ortega - CF Jake McCarthy - RF Andrew Vaughn - DH Joc Pederson - LF Gavin Sheets - 1B Christian Walker - 1B Paul DeJong - SS Pavin Smith - DH Zach DeLoach - LF Eugenio Suarez - 3B Kevin Pillar - RF Geraldo Perdomo - SS Martin Maldonado - C Tucker Barnhart - C Lenyn Sosa - 3B Jorge Barrosa - CF Jonathan Cannon - RHP Slade Cecconi - RHP

Someone in the Gameday Thread yesterday was wondering where Pavin Smith was. Today’s line-up gives you the answer: DHing today. The signing of Randall Grichuk doesn’t help Smith’s case for an Opening Day roster spot, with the four bench spots currently looking likely to be Tucker Barnhart (also getting his first start this afternoon), Grichuk, Jake McCarthy and whoever ends up winning the job to back-up Geraldo Perdomo at shortstop. Which would probably not be Smith, it’s safe to say. But there’s still a month to go until Opening Day, and the potential for injury can never be discounted. At the very least, Smith can keep his name high on the list of potential call-ups from Reno.

Slade Cecconi is your starting pitcher this afternoon, getting his chance to show his stuff in the competition for the fifth starter’s spot. Both Tommy Henry and Ryne Nelson looked good in their first outings, so Cecconi will also want to get off on the right foot. As noted, no television here, just a radio game - it’s on ESPN 620, due to the Suns playing opposite the Diamondbacks. Still better than Monday, which has no broadcast coverage at all: debating whether or not to have a GDT for that. Insert “if a tree falls in the forest...” argument here! Might just skip it and go straight for the recap.