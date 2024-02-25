Snake Bytes: 2/25

Team News



DBacks spring training: Ryne Nelson punches out 5 in win over Rockies

Nelson got eight whiffs, five of which came on a revamped slider. “That’s been a big thing I’ve been working on, figuring out how to get the slider to work the way I want it to,” Nelson said. “I want it to be harder and have more of a fastball line and break off later.”

https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/mlb/diamondbacks/2024/02/23/arizona-diamondbacks-spring-training-updates-cactus-league-colorado-rockies/72664962007/



Diamondbacks’ Ryne Nelson shows what he’s been working on in 1st spring training start

Diamondbacks pitcher Ryne Nelson assessed his performance following his first spring training start. pic.twitter.com/kqkFXGOxbc — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) February 24, 2024

https://arizonasports.com/story/3543454/diamondbacks-ryne-nelson-shows-what-hes-been-working-on-in-1st-spring-training-start/



Ryne Nelson Shines In Spring Training Debut

https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/news/ryne-nelson-shines-in-spring-training-debut



Grichuk, Pederson offer D-backs crucial OF depth

https://www.mlb.com/news/randal-grichuk-joc-pederson-vying-for-time-in-d-backs-outfield

Diamondbacks’ Christian Walker eyes free agency: ‘We have the ball in our court’

“Mentally, we weren’t sure where or how much longer (my career) was going to go,” Walker said. “To look back, it’s a sense of accomplishment. Like, wow, we’ve created this leverage; it’s a thing now. We have the ball in our court. It hasn’t always felt that way. Very much a sense of pride. I think it’s motivating to keep wanting to head in that direction.”

https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/mlb/diamondbacks/2024/02/24/we-have-the-ball-in-our-court-dbacks-christian-walker-eyes-free-agency/72730944007/



MLBPA boss hoping for resolution on uniform controversy; DBacks opinions split

https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/mlb/diamondbacks/2024/02/24/mlbpa-boss-tony-clark-hoping-for-resolution-on-uniform-controversy/72730606007/



Other Baseball



Burnes wastes no time in Orioles spring debut

https://www.mlb.com/news/corbin-burnes-has-strong-orioles-spring-training-debut



Bellinger returning to Cubs on three-year deal (report)

https://www.mlb.com/news/cody-bellinger-cubs-deal-2024



J.D. Martinez Turned Down Offer From Giants

https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2024/02/j-d-martinez-turned-down-offer-from-giants.html



Marlins Sign Tim Anderson

https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2024/02/marlins-to-sign-tim-anderson.html



Why MLB spring training matters more to catchers and pitchers: ‘It’s the most important [relationship] on the field’

https://sports.yahoo.com/why-mlb-spring-training-matters-more-to-catchers-and-pitchers-its-the-most-important-relationship-on-the-field-233016492.html



‘It’s in my DNA’: Pawol right at home working first Spring Training game

https://www.mlb.com/news/jen-pawol-first-woman-to-work-spring-training-game-since-2007



MLBPA Director Tony Clark Discusses Pitch Clock, Free Agency, Olympics

https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2024/02/mlbpa-director-tony-clark-on-pitch-clock-free-agency-olympics.html



Anything Goes



This day in history:

https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/day/february-25



This day in baseball:

https://www.baseball-reference.com/bullpen/February_25



Only 6 people died in the Great Fire of London. The great fire of 1666 apparently traced its way to a baker’s oven and caused massive damage across the city of London. However, despite destroying over 13,500 houses and displacing 80,000 people, it only claimed the lives of 6 unlucky Londoners.



Bald eagles don’t sound like in the movies. If you’ve seen a Western film, the iconic bird screech comes to mind. However, you’d be surprised that it’s not actually the sound of a bald eagle. The piercing call that most people associate with the bird is actually a sound made by another bird of prey: the red-tailed hawk. Hollywood uses the red-tailed hawk’s cry because it has a more dramatic effect. Real bald eagles would actually chirp rather than screeching.

