2024 Diamondbacks Non-Roster Invitees, Pt 4: Catchers

With Cactus League play now officially under way, it’s time for another batch of non-roster invitees on the Diamondbacks. This time, we’re concentrating on a slew of catchers who have arrived in camp. It makes sense, because the question of who should backup Gabriel Moreno is yet to be fully decided. Last year’s main incumbent, Jose Herrera, is still on the roster, but looks set to face a challenge for that spot in spring training, to the point that he may not even be the favorite for the job. Here are the six other catchers you might see behind the plate at Salt River Fields in the coming weeks.

Tucker Barnhart (16)

Most pundits seem to think Barnhart will be the backup to Gabriel Moreno on the Opening Day roster, displacing Herrera. Certainly, Barnhart has the experience, with 881 games across ten major-league seasons, and was a Gold Glove winner in 2017 and 2020. His career OPS+ is 80, but he hasn’t reached that level since 2019, with last year’s figure being 48 across 43 games with the Cubs. That OPS+ is below even Herrera’s 54 in 2023. so Arizona will be hoping for something closer to the career average from Tucker. There’s only so far that veteran presence can take you. While he will probably be on the 26-man roster for Opening Day, he may not still be there at the end of the year.

Adrian Del Castillo (90)

A second-round draft pick in 2021, Castillo started off last year in Double-A Amarillo, and hit well enough to get promoted to Triple-A Reno in mid-July. However, the then 23-year-old struggled at the higher level, with a line of .248/.340/.350. A .690 OPS in the PCL is pretty bad: it was the lowest figure by an Aces’ hitter with 100+ PA for the season there. He spent the winter with Cangrejeros de Santurce in the Puerto Rican Winter League, but hit only .204 there, without an extra-base hit over his 15 games. There aren’t a lot of prospects at this position in the D-backs system: that Del Castillo is the most-advanced of them is telling. Good job we have the spot sorted for a few years.

J.J. D’Orazio (92)

D’Orazio would be the highest-ranked catcher in the farm system, coming in at #23 on Michael’s pre-season list. He was aged 21 up until late December, which is young even for High-A Hillsboro, but he impressed at the plate there, hitting .308 with eight home-runs in 67 games. It got him moved up to Amarillo, and that might have been too aggressive, as he had only a .533 OPS there, in a very hitter-friendly environment. I imagine he’ll be back in Double-A for 2024, and will have to show he learned from his fiery baptism last year. Given the dearth of candidates, he’s not exactly under immediate threat to be canned. But I refer you to the last sentence of the paragraph above.

Ronaldo Hernández (60)

Before the 2019 season, Hernández was a top 100 prospect in some rankings, as part of the Rays system. He appeared in the Futures Game that year, and finished his season off by batting .359 in the Arizona Fall League. He was dealt to the Red Sox before the 2021 season and has come perilously close to appearing in the majors, on two occasions being called up by Boston, but then being optioned back down without taking the field. He was taken off the 40-man roster in December, opted for free agency, and the D-backs signed him. Ronaldo is a career .279 hitter in the minors, and has some pop as this 450-ft home-run demonstrates, one of 17 he hit for Triple-A Worcester last year.

Lyle Lin

This is a late addition, having been signed by the team to a minor-league contract on February 8th. He may not be at SRF, the transaction log already showing him as assigned to Amarillo. Lin was born in Taiwan, but went to ASU from where he was picked by the D-backs in the 14th round of the 2019 draft. He requested his release from Arizona last April, after playing the winter with Auckland in the Australian Baseball League (yes, I know Auckland is not in Australia...). He signed with the Blue Jays, playing for their High-A affiliate in Vancouver. But he was released by them in November, and has now returned to the organization which drafted him. He’s seen as very much a defense-first catcher.

Caleb Roberts (91)

The 24-year-old Roberts was a fifth-round pick in the 2021 draft by the D-backs, and was at Amarillo in 2023, playing 97 games and with a solid line of .278/.383/.523 for a .906 OPS. He also appeared in the Fall League, and though he batted only .203, had a BB% above 20%, giving him an OBP of .381 there. However, it’s worth noting that he saw more time at left-field than behind the mask for Amarillo, and about an equal split in the AFL. A problem is that he’s a left-handed hitter, and Arizona seems to have plenty of those for now. We saw what happened to the last lefty catcher/outfielder prospect the D-backs had. So I hope Roberts likes poutine and Molson.