Diamondbacks 6, Rockies 2: Easing into the W column

Record: 1-1. Five-inning record: 1-1. Change on 2023: +1.

After being shutout yesterday, and striking out sixteen times, it was a better performance all round from the D-backs against the same opponent (albeit a split-squad version) at Salt River Fields this afternoon. If Tommy Henry made a statement about his fitness for the fifth starter’s job, Ryne Nelson said, “Hold my beer”. He struck out the side in the first, albeit round a couple of hits, and added two more strikeouts in a clean second to finish with five K’s on the day. Thereafter, we saw more of the A-bullpen, including zeroes by Miguel Castro and Luis Frias, though Justin Martinez and Andrew Saalfrank each allowed a run. Despite that, the former’s “off-speed” stuff (quotes used advisedly!) looked decidedly nasty.

Peter Strzelecki, Juan Castillo and Kyle Backhus kept Colorado off the board the rest of the way, as it was the turn of Arizona’s pitchers to dominate, with 14 K’s while walking only two. Meanwhile, on offense, if you want evidence Jace Peterson is healthy, how about driving in the D-backs’ first run of the season with a single in the first AND the second with a ground-rule double in the third? Alek Thomas also looked good, getting a pair of hits, scoring twice and having an RBI of his own, while Jose Herrera also drove in a run, and reached base twice on a hit and a walk. Arizona also took advantage of some Colorado slackness, scoring on a wild pitch in the third, then adding two more courtesy of a pair of errors in the fourth.

As normal, it was a case of musical line-ups after the half-way point, and the replacements didn’t do much. Indeed, the Diamondbacks managed only one hit on the afternoon, after Herrera’s RBI single with two outs in the third inning. That was an A.J. Vukovich single with two outs in the eighth. Still, it was a nice, comfortable victory on a lovely day for baseball in front of a sellout crowd at SRF, numbering 11,011. Also good to see some familiar faces in the Gameday Thread. Baseball is back, baby! Tomorrow, it’s another game at Salt River, but at least it won’t be against the Rockies, with the White Sox being the visitors. It will be another 1:10 pm, with Slade Cecconi the scheduled starter for the Diamondbacks.