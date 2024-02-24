Spring Training Gameday Thread, #2: 2/24 vs. Rockies

Today's Lineups ROCKIES DIAMONDBACKS Charlie Blackmon - DH Corbin Carroll - RF Kris Bryant - 1B Alek Thomas - CF Ryan McMahon - 3B Lourdes Gurriel - LF Brendan Rodgers - 2B Jace Peterson - 2B Brenton Doyle - CF Emmanuel Rivera - 3B Ezequiel Tovar - SS Jordan Lawlar - SS Bradley Zimmer - LF Jose Herrera - C Jordan Beck - RF Ivan Melendez - 1B Jacob Stallings - C Tristin English - DH Noah Davis - RHP Ryne Nelson - RHP

I certainly hope to see more of today’s game than yesterday. I was on the phone with an irate customer before first pitch. I was still on the phone, with the same irate customer, well after the game had finished. None of that today, please. I would like to enjoy the first broadcast of the year on dbacks.tv, listening to the sultry tones of Bob Brenly and Steve Berthiaume. Top third of the batting order looks decent, with a first three of Carroll, Thomas and Gurriel. Thereafter... Well, guess we’ll see if Jace Peterson’s problems last year indeed are due to a torn meniscus he played through. Turns out it’s not the first time Peterson has done that. Personally, I find it more annoying than admirable. Maybe it’s just me.

Another one of the candidates for the fifth rotation spot, Ryne Nelson, starts today after the solid outing provided by Tommy Henry yesterday. Nelson will likely have about two innings to make his case, before handing the ball over to some combination of the following: RHP Miguel Castro, RHP Luis Frías, RHP Justin Martinez, LHP Andrew Saalfrank, RHP Peter Strzelecki, LHP Kyle Backhus, and LHP José Castillo