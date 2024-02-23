Diamondbacks 0, Rockies 3: Are we still NL champions?

Record: 0-1. Five inning record: 0-1. Change on 2023: 0

Cactus League play got under way this afternoon for the D-backs, as they played their first game since losing in the World Series against the Texas Rangers. There was a solid crowd of over 10,000 at Salt River Fields for the opener, against Colorado. But the D-backs offense wasn’t able to muster very much, being held to five hits, and going 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position. As usual, most of the starters were gone early, but Ketel Marte reached base twice on a single and a walk, and Joc Pederson in his debut as a Diamondback drew a pair of walks. Blaze Alexander came off the bench to record two hits, including Arizona’s only knock for extra-bases, a double. Ivan Melendez went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts.

Tommy Henry threw down the gauntlet in the battle for the fifth starter’s spot, and looked good over his two innings of work. He threw 22 pitches, 15 for strikes and struck out three batters while allowing one hit and no walks. Thereafter, it was mostly a parade of “Who’s he?” for the D-backs. Josh Green, Brandon Hughes and Ricky Karcher each tossed scoreless innings and recorded a strikeout. But Chris Rodriguez, Konnor Pilkington and Dakota Chalmers gave up a run apiece in their frames, with Rodriguez taking the loss. Chalmers was charged with a timer violation on the mound, as was Jorge Barrosa in the batter’s box. Here’s Henry’s post-game press session.

Tomorrow, it’s another 1:10 pm game at Salt River Fields against the Rockies, with this one being the first of the season on dbacks.tv. Ryne Nelson gets the start for the D-backs.