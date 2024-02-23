Spring Training Gameday Thread, #1: 2/23 vs. Rockies

Today's Lineups DIAMONDBACKS ROCKIES Ketel Marte - 2B Sean Bouchard - RF Jake McCarthy - RF Brenton Doyle - CF Gabriel Moreno - C Nolan Jones - LF Christian Walker - 1B Elehuris Montero - DH Joc Pederson - LF Michael Toglia - 1B Eugenio Suarez - 3B Alan Trejo - SS Geraldo Perdomo - SS Adael Amador - 2B Ivan Melendez - DH Julio Carreras - 3B Jorge Barrosa - CF Willie MacIver - C Tommy Henry - LHP Carson Palmquist - LHP

The last time we had one of these, was in the World Series. Now, we’re back to normal service, with a meaningless spring training game. It’s quite a different scenario, but it’s still nice to have the Diamondbacks back playing baseball again. We were hoping today would be the first chance to have new signing Eduardo Rodriguez in a D-backs uniform, but he is throwing on a back field instead, and we get Tommy Henry, who is one of the candidates battling this spring for the fifth spot in the rotation. Otherwise, it looks like a fairly full-strength D-backs line-up, at least for the first couple of innings! Nice to see the Hispanic Titanic playing DH! As usual, expect only a couple of innings from the starters today.

This one is, according to what we received earlier today, going to be available through MLB.TV, albeit using the Colorado feed. I would recommend muting it.