Spring Training Gameday Thread, #1: 2/23 vs. Rockies

Today's Lineups
|DIAMONDBACKS
|ROCKIES
|Ketel Marte - 2B
|Sean Bouchard - RF
|Jake McCarthy - RF
|Brenton Doyle - CF
|Gabriel Moreno - C
|Nolan Jones - LF
|Christian Walker - 1B
|Elehuris Montero - DH
|Joc Pederson - LF
|Michael Toglia - 1B
|Eugenio Suarez - 3B
|Alan Trejo - SS
|Geraldo Perdomo - SS
|Adael Amador - 2B
|Ivan Melendez - DH
|Julio Carreras - 3B
|Jorge Barrosa - CF
|Willie MacIver - C
|Tommy Henry - LHP
|Carson Palmquist - LHP
The last time we had one of these, was in the World Series. Now, we’re back to normal service, with a meaningless spring training game. It’s quite a different scenario, but it’s still nice to have the Diamondbacks back playing baseball again. We were hoping today would be the first chance to have new signing Eduardo Rodriguez in a D-backs uniform, but he is throwing on a back field instead, and we get Tommy Henry, who is one of the candidates battling this spring for the fifth spot in the rotation. Otherwise, it looks like a fairly full-strength D-backs line-up, at least for the first couple of innings! Nice to see the Hispanic Titanic playing DH! As usual, expect only a couple of innings from the starters today.
This one is, according to what we received earlier today, going to be available through MLB.TV, albeit using the Colorado feed. I would recommend muting it.
