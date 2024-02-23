D-backs announce 2024 broadcast team and spring training schedule

The Arizona Diamondbacks 2024 broadcast team will feature the return of television duo Steve Berthiaume and Bob Brenly, while also featuring Luis Gonzalez and Tom Candiotti on selected games throughout the season. Jody Jackson, Todd Walsh, Mark Grace, and Brandon Webb will return to action on the pre-/postgame shows.

The D-backs radio team will feature new partners Chris Garagiola and Tom Candiotti along with Josh Collmenter, Tuffy Gosewisch and newcomer Steve Zinsmeister on Arizona Sports 98.7 and ESPN 620. Zinsmeister joins the Diamondbacks as the pre- and postgame show host on the team’s radio broadcasts on Arizona Sports 98.7. He has spent the last 12 years in broadcasting as a host and producer with D-backs rightsholder Bonneville Phoenix, including hosting pre- and postgame shows for broadcasts of the Diamondbacks, Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns games. He also co-hosts Arizona Sports Saturday on Arizona Sports 98.7. Zinsmeister, who grew up in Dallas, Texas, graduated from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University.

The D-backs Spanish radio team returns Oscar Soria and Rodrigo Lopez along with Richard Saenz for their 11th season together and can be heard across the valley on Latino Mix 100.3 FM.

The Arizona Diamondbacks 2024 Spring Training broadcast schedule features five games on DBACKS.TV; three games aired from MLB.TV partners; 11 radio games between Arizona Sports 98.7 and ESPN 620; two games in Spanish on Latino Mix 100.3; and eight games on dbacks.com, hosted by Mike Ferrin or Chris Garagiola with Tuffy Gosewisch, Josh Collmenter or Stephen Randolph.

MLB.TV TELEVISION BROADCASTS

Fri., Feb. 23 @ Rockies 1:10 p.m. - MLB.TV Colorado broadcast

Sat., Feb. 24 vs. Rockies 1:10 p.m. – DBACKS.TV - Berthiaume & Brenly

Tues., March 5 vs. Padres 1:10 p.m. - DBACKS.TV - Berthiaume & Brenly

Tues., March 12 @ Padres 1:10 p.m. - MLB.TV San Diego broadcast

Thurs., March 14 vs. Royals 1:10 p.m. - DBACKS.TV - Berthiaume & Brenly

Sat., March 16 @ Rockies 4:10 p.m. - MLB.TV Colorado broadcast

Sun., March 17 vs. Angels 1:10 p.m. - DBACKS.TV - Berthiaume & Brenly

Mon., March 25 vs. Guardians 6:40 p.m. - DBACKS.TV - Berthiaume & Brenly

RADIO BROADCASTS

Sat., Feb. 24 vs. Rockies 1:10 p.m. - Arizona’s Sports 98.7 FM

Sun., Feb. 25 vs. White Sox 1:10 p.m. - ESPN 620

Sat., March 2 @ Angels 1:10 p.m. - Arizona’s Sports 98.7 FM

Sun., March 3 vs. Brewers 1:10 p.m. - Arizona’s Sports 98.7 FM

Sat., March 9 vs. Reds 1:10 p.m. - Arizona’s Sports 98.7 FM

Sun., March 10 @ Dodgers 1:05 p.m. - Arizona’s Sports 98.7 FM

Sat., March 16 @ Rangers 1:05 p.m. - Arizona’s Sports 98.7 FM

Sun., March 17 vs. Angels 1:10 p.m. - ESPN 620

Sat., March 23 vs. Guardians 1:10 p.m. - ESPN 620

Sun., March 24 @ Brewers 1:10 p.m. - Arizona’s Sports 98.7 FM

Mon., March 25 vs. Guardians 6:40 p.m. - ESPN 620 and Latino Mix 100.3

Tues., March 26 vs. Guardians 12:40 p.m. – Latino Mix 100.3

WEBCASTS ON DBACKS.COM