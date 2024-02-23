Snake Bytes, 2/23: Play Ball!

Team news

[SI] Lovullo Excited For Start of Cactus League Play - "I think they're ready to turn the page from all of the morning work and just a lot of the activity. It gets fairly monotonous. I know that they're excited to get on a field and see another uniform. Today was busy and then making sure that we checked all of our boxes, getting us ready to play Game 1 tomorrow. Everything that we've been talking about through the offseason, the meetings, the practices, we get to see in one package tomorrow on a baseball field and I'm really excited about that... Tomorrow might be a little bit different. I'm sure the announcer's going to say National League Champion, Arizona Diamondbacks, something along those lines. First time I hear that publicly is going to be pretty special for me."

[AZ Central] DBacks prospect Druw Jones eyes rebound after rough debut year - He looked like a potential Gold Glove defender in center, ran the bases well and showed the makings of a decent approach at the plate. He also finished the year hitting .339 with a .938 OPS over his final 16 games. All that wasn’t enough to keep some evaluators from worrying about his overall future. But after an offseason of adjustments at the plate, the early reviews on Jones at Diamondbacks camp — emphasis on “early” given that he has had only a handful of at-bats against live pitching — are encouraging. “He’s been looking great,” farm director Shaun Larkin said. “He had a good offseason. He’s healthy. ."

[Dbacks.com] Here's what Lovullo is watching in Cactus League play - Numbers won’t tell the story, especially early in Cactus League play, and it’s not what the key decision-makers are going to be looking at. When it comes to the pitchers, Lovullo wants to see if they are repeating their deliveries, what the shape of their pitches looks like and how their command is. When it comes to hitters, he will want to see if they’re getting their front foot down in time, whether they are keeping their hands back, what their bat path looks like and if they are taking the right approach at the plate.

[Arizona Sports] Lovullo confident in Geraldo Perdomo as everyday shortstop - “I want to say it and tell the world that he’s going to be our everyday starting shortstop and maybe (start) 135-140-plus,” Lovullo said on Monday. “He knows what that means. He knows that to get the reps that we want him to and to get to that number, he’s got to be a very good right-handed hitter. … I know it’s a lot of hard work that’s going on behind the scenes, so we need him to continue growing and learning every single day.”

[SI] Yu-Min Lin Throws "Nasty" Live BP Today for D-backs - Lin threw a live BP session today that included a strikeout of Gabriel Moreno on a high fastball, and strikeouts looking of Corbin Carroll, Jake McCarthy and Joc Pederson. The only hit was an excuse me double by Alek Thomas that snuck in down the left field line. Asked what he thought of Lin's session and his stuff, Moreno said "He was nasty. He was amazing today, I'm happy for him" Moreno said that Lin's fastball has good carry, and plays "up" from his recorded velocities. Moreno also lauded the curveball spin and the way Lin pitches with confidence. Pederson was impressed as well.

[Dbacks.com] D-backs limiting Kelly's spring workload in hopes of deep run - The decision to take it a little easier workload-wise this spring is something that Kelly, the Arizona training staff and Torey Lovullo decided on together. "I like the plan we came up with just because of how the season ended up, how far we went and how short the offseason was as a result," Kelly said. "I'm perfectly OK with a little bit of a slower ramp-up this year. In my mind, I want to be ready for those games in September and October. And obviously, those games are more important than a Spring Training game."

[AZ Central] Barbecues and good vibes when Arizona Diamondbacks' Venezuelan players get together - Suarez was caught by surprise by being traded from the Mariners. He didn't expect Seattle to trade him and was on vacation with his family when informed. "Super happy. The goal here (with Arizona) is within reach, and the team can achieve the goal of reaching the World Series again," he said in Spanish. "It was hard because the Seattle fans were so good to me, treated me well, and even now I still get messages from them. "I know so many Venezuelan players from having faced them, and we all have a great relationship," Suarez added. "It's fun and it's great to learn about and enjoy other cultures, too."

And, elsewhere...

[ESPN] MLB players add see-through pants to concerns with new uniforms - “A lot of the rhetoric is confirmation that the pants are see-through,” Clark said. “It’s been an ongoing conversation where each day has yielded something new that doesn’t seem to make as much sense as you would like it.” Each camp seemingly has a different issue, including some that are worried about supply-chain problems that led at least one player to tell Clark he might have to go to Dick’s Sporting Goods for spare pants. “Universal concern is the pant,” Clark said. An MLB spokesperson said in a statement that adjustments are being made to the jersey size, waist, in-seam, thigh fit and the bottom of pants.

[USA Today] MLB offseason grades: Dodgers pass with flying colors, but which teams get an F? - Arizona Diamondbacks: A-. They had a sneaky-fabulous offseason by signing frontline starter Eduardo Rodriguez, re-signing left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr., trading for third baseman Eugenio Suarez and signing free-agent DHs Joc Pederson and Randal Grichuk. On paper, this is a much improved team from their 84-win team of a year ago. They may be chasing the Dodgers all year, but they definitely should be back in the postseason.

[SI] Dodgers’ Eight-Run Rally Forced Fernando Tatis Jr. to Endure the Longest On-Field Interview - I see the Padres are in mid-season form already... “Things didn’t get better once Musgrove after pulled. Pitcher Carter Loewen took over on the mound and quickly dug the Padres deeper into an 8–0 hole before getting pulled himself after Dodgers first baseman Kevin Padlo hit the first home run of the spring season... Nine batters, eight runs, five hits, two walks and two pitching changes later, the ESPN broadcast finally cut off their interview with Tatis. The Dodgers’ rally would hold at eight runs in the first inning when the Padres were finally allowed to take a shot at the plate. They were retired in order.”