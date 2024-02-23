2024 Fangraphs Diamondbacks Projection: Center field

Total production: 2.8 fWAR

Total MLB rank: 15th

Everyday player: Alek Thomas, 2.1 fWAR

Backups: Corbin Carroll, Randall Grichuk, Jake McCarthy, Jorge Barrosa

Fangraphs 2024 Projections: Center field Name PA BA OBP SLG wOBA Off BsR Def fWAR Name PA BA OBP SLG wOBA Off BsR Def fWAR Alek Thomas 546 .259 .313 .415 .314 -3.3 0.2 3.4 2.1 Corbin Carroll 63 .272 .354 .473 .355 1.8 0.5 0.7 0.5 Randal Grichuk 56 .245 .294 .407 .302 -0.9 -0.2 0.0 0.1 Jake McCarthy 21 .261 .325 .399 .316 -0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Jorge Barrosa 14 .236 .313 .356 .296 -0.3 0.0 0.1 0.0 Total 700 .259 .315 .417 .316 -2.8 0.6 4.3 2.8

It would be really, REALLY nice, if Alek Thomas’s bat was to catch up with his defense. Last year, he had an OPS+ of just 75. It was actually worse than Pavin Smith, who spent most of the season in the fan stocks, having rotten vegetables hurled at him. Now, obviously, playing center with great glove-work gives Thomas something off a pass. But the average MLB center-fielder last year had an OPS of .730, compared to Thomas’s figure of .647. He ranked 35th of 41 there, among players with 50+ games in center. It’s a bit like the situation used to be with regard to Nick Ahmed: how low are we willing to go on the bat, given the defensive wizardry? Interestingly, Ahmed’s OPS+ over his entire time in Arizona? 75.

The good news is, projections expect Thomas to be significantly better, with an OPS in 2024 of .728. That’d be very close to average for the position, and get his OPS+ close to 100. But I suspect to achieve that, Thomas is going to have to either do an awful lot better against left-handed pitching, or be kept away from them. Last year, it was very much a case of the latter, with only 81 PAs, in part because the results were terrible. He hit .143 (11-for-77) with two walks and twenty-two strikeouts. This isn’t news. On May 9th, the Republic had a piece headlined, “Alek Thomas looking for answers against left-handed pitchers.” It didn’t appear many answers were found the rest of the season. Here’s what the article said.

The problem is that major league pitchers know how to exploit his weakness on the outside part of the plate. He’s hitting just .120 against pitches in that location — an issue that Thomas says becomes exaggerated against lefties because of the angle of their pitches. “That’s all they’re doing is painting away, painting away,” Thomas said. “It’s probably a good idea. If they bring it somewhere in the zone, I feel like I’ll be able to hit it. So they just stay away from me and then I feel like in the minor leagues, I didn’t really get a lot of fastballs from lefties, it was all breaking stuff. So it’s a little different, just getting outside heaters. They feel so far away but they’re really right on the line. So just trying to adjust to that.”

After his overall average dipped down below the Uecker Line later in May, Thomas got sent down to Reno for a month. The first couple of months after returning, his numbers improved, hitting .290 with an .806 OPS over the next 50 games. But thereafter, the numbers dropped back, with a .190 average and .516 OPS from August 21st through the end of the regular season. He did crank four home-runs - all off right-handers - in 17 playoff games, but still only had an OPS of .734 there. I think Thomas needs to do better, and certainly be more consistent, if he’s going to remain our everyday choice. Though don’t forget, he’ll still only be aged 23 on Opening Day, just four months older than Carroll.

On that basis, it is worth comparing Thomas’s performance to Chris Young, one of our best center-fielders ever. Through his age 23 season, he had 178 games and a .238 average, close to Thomas’s .230 over 238 games. But Young walked more and also had considerably greater power, hitting 32 home-runs in 2007, and just edging out Justin Upton as the youngest D-back ever with a thirty HR season. I don’t think anyone will expect close to that from Thomas: the systems project him for 12-13 homers this season. But there’s a lot of blue on his Statcast page. if southpaws continue to be Alek’s kryptonite, he may end up seeing his playing time reduced. After all, it’s not as if the Diamondbacks are short on alternatives.

However, they all have some downsides. Fangraphs lists the sub center-fielder as Corbin Carroll, and while he would certainly be able to handle the position, that would just move the hole to be filled elsewhere. We talked in the left-field entry about the low - basically, replacement level - expectations for Randall Grichuk. That can be mitigated to a certain extent by platooning, and if it’s just a question of Thomas’s inability to hit left-handers, then Grichuk could be the best option to get those at-bats. Though I suspect there would be a defensive hit as well. There’s a reason Grichuk has only about 145 innings in center over the past two seasons combined.

Jake McCarthy is another possibility, though one wonders if the arrival of Grichuk might squeeze McCarthy, who has a minor-league option left, off the Opening Day roster. He’s also left-handed, but last year, there was close to no difference in his splits (.643 vs. 649). The latter figure certainly improves on Thomas’s number against LHP - and, indeed, it was arguably dragged down by a BABIP almost a hundred point lower (.331 vs. .232). If I was Jake, I’d certainly keep myself prepared if I end up getting optioned to Reno, as the probable first man up in the event of either injury or ineffectiveness. ZIPS has him almost as productive (1.8 fWAR in 508 PA) as Thomas (2.0 in 537 PA).