Dbacks.tv will be distributed and produced by MLB in 2024

Arizona Diamondbacks games will be produced and distributed on DBACKS.TV for the 2024 season, and Diamondbacks fans eager to watch their defending National League Champions can get all of the action with the DBACKS.TV package for $99.99. Major League Baseball is also offering fans a DBACKS.TV with MLB.TV season-long subscription for $199.99.

“We took time to weigh all of our broadcast options for the upcoming season and how they would each impact our fans,” said D-backs President, CEO & General Partner Derrick Hall. “MLB Media stepped in last year when we needed them to and ensured a seamless transition for all viewers. They reached more households than our prior partnership, improved production quality dramatically, and offered a top-of-the-line streaming product with no blackouts.”

Fans will be treated to five free Spring Training games featuring Steve Berthiaume & Bob Brenly on DBACKS.TV starting this Saturday, February 24 vs. Colorado Rockies followed by Tuesday, March 5 vs. San Diego Padres, Thursday, March 14 vs. Kansas City Royals, Sunday, March 17 vs. Los Angeles Angels, and Monday, March 25 vs. Cleveland Guardians.

Fans can visit DBACKS.TV to get their subscriptions to ensure they never miss a game and find more information.

[Jim] It’s interesting that the plans to get some over-the-air games apparently came to nothing. It’s not clear from this, whether the games will also be available through cable providers, as was the case last season. However, in a follow-up on Twitter, the club said “Cable/Satellite channel information is still to be confirmed,” so I would imagine that seems likely. All told, a hundred bucks for the season to watch your reigning National League champions isn’t bad. It certainly is better value than the bloated cable package you needed to have.