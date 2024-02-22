Padres looking to bounce back in 2024...but with less than they had.

A World Series on water or on land?

The San Diego Padres were hot for 2023. They just came off a good 89-73 season in 2022, squashing the Snakes, and qualified for the play-offs before steam-rolling into the NLCS for the first time since 1998, where the Phillies, somewhat surprisingly, kept them out of the World Series.

But, like I said, the Padres were hot for 2023. They signed Xander Bogaerts in the off-season, saw Fernando Tatis Jr. return from suspension and also added a new rotation member to their squad in former Met Seth Lugo.

The Padres’ fans had already been really gearing themselves up in the NL West and were like “f*** yeah” and “we’re the f***ing Padres” and saw a Dynasty coming up, maybe also inspired by words of owner Peter Seidler.

“Do I believe our (World Series) parade is going to be on land or on water or on both? Putting a great and winning team on the field in San Diego year after year is sustainable.” - Peter Seidler at Spring Training 2023, as quoted in the San Diego Union-Tribune

The Padres sure were breaking with the past and it all amounted to a huge and record-setting estimated $255 million payroll, something never seen in the Padres’ franchise history. The Padres would sell out more than 60 of their home games at Petco Park in 2024.

When the 2023 regular season was over, the Padres were just two games behind the Diamondbacks, but due to the high expectations at the beginning of the season, the 2023 season was considered an utter failure. From The Athletic’s claim of a rotten culture built up by AJ Preller, to the internal struggles between Preller and Bob Melvin, and finishing with a team that did well against the bigger teams, but disappointed against the smaller teams. The Padres never looked like a team and were always behind others, never got streaky and were already out of the season before it was actually over.

“The Padres wasted the MLB’s best overall starting pitching. They wasted Gary Sánchez hitting a home run every dozen at-bats for half the season. They wasted a breakout season from Ha-Seong Kim and a comeback season from Fernando Tatis Jr. and a Cy Young season from Blake Snell and typical seasons from Juan Soto and Josh Hader. They wasted $253 million.” - Kevin Acee in an article on the San Diego Union-Tribune in September 2023

Then October came and the Padres saw pitching stars Blake Snell and Josh Hader leave in free agency, followed by the good mid-rotation arms of Seth Lugo (player opted out) and Michael Wacha (club opted out). Soon superstar Juan Soto was traded away and manager Bob Melvin was given the instructions on how to get to San Francisco.

“Guys like me and Manny, we know we’re gonna be here a long time,” Bogaerts said. “But we and the front office and the fan base are thinking (about) the now. When you go out and bring in guys, give them money, they’re thinking (about) the now. … Being in our young 30s, we still feel great. But losing a year like this is a prime year for what we envisioned and what we hoped was going to start with a playoff berth.” - Xander Bogaerts on the San Diego Union-Tribune in September 2023

A lucrative TV-deal gone and with the sudden passing of ambitious owner Peter Seidler has left the financial future for the Padres a bit darker and huge question marks on what to do with a seemingly overpaid roster ($159MM estimated payroll in 2024 and $113MM projected payroll in 2030) that seems to lack balance and depth.

What’s in for 2024

There is a good chance that the Padres were somewhat of an unlucky team in 2023:

They had a +104 run differential

They were 9-23 in 1 run games

They were 2-12 in extra inning games

There Pythagorean win-loss record was a great 92-70, much better than the Diamondbacks’ 80-82. Their offence was Top 10 in the league and their pitching was Top 5 in the league, also much better than the Diamondbacks. It looks like 2023 was definitely the best opportunity for the Padres to make a run for the World Series.

New manager Mike Shildt could be the right man to put the Padres’ stars straight although it might seem a bit weird that AJ Preller has picked yet another somewhat old school manager after booting Bob Melvin.

Now, after losing pitching stars Blake Snell and Josh Hader and superstar Juan Soto, 2024 is much more cloudy for the Padres although it is still a good collection of baseball players: no doubt about that. Or, better said, a collection of a couple of big stars performing and a bunch of nobodies playing along.

For the next 9-10 years Fernando Tatis Jr., Xander Bogaerts and Manny Machado will be on the Padres’ payroll, so they won’t be going anywhere (soon). At least they all had positive contributions to the Padres in 2023, although the term “overpaid” might be applied. Kim did better than expected in 2023 and Luis Campusano proved to be a real talent behind the dish. That leaves them with some good position players to count on.

But behind those players, depth is rather small. Trading Grisham and Soto away leaves the Padres with a new outfield. Roster resource currently projects unreliable Jurickson Profar, young Jose Azocar (318 PA, .633 OPS) and Fernando Tatis Jr. as the outfield trio.

Jake Cronenworth might be a Wil Myers in the making at 1B, Bogaerts has already been shifted over to 2B, making room for Kim at shortstop, while Roster Resource has Matthew Batten (161 PA, .668 OPS) projected as 3B with Manny Machado returning from surgery as DH.

On the bench Kyle Higashioka is the only name we might know, complemented by rookie Eguy Rosario and pick-ups Cal Mitchell, Tucupita Marcano and Óscar Mercado.

Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove have long-term contracts as well, so both will lead the Padres’ rotation in 2024, but will be a year older and had an injury-riddled 2023. Behind them there is room for Michael King, who could become a steady mid-rotation arm, but lacks starting experience, and rookie Randy Vásquez, who got his first taste of big league action in 2023. Both of them were acquired from the Yankees in the Juan Soto trade. Back of the rotation arm Pedro Ávila will fill out a starting rotation that looks nowhere near the 5 of 2023 (Snell, Darvish, Musgrove, Wacha, Lugo).

But the biggest problem for the Padres might be the bullpen. Josh Hader has left the Padres with a huge hole to fill in the closer spot. Robert Suarez struggled with injuries in 2023 but probably has the best shot at the closer role with his velocity. Tom Cosgrove had a strong 2023, but was never much of a high-leverage guy. Steven Wilson will be one of the set-up guys and is joined by free agent Willy Peralta, who has just come off a career year and won’t see that return. Middle reliever Enyel de los Santos won’t blow anyone away and question marks Woo-Suk Go (KBO) and Yuki Matsui (NPB) will try to achieve success for the first time overseas.

With Drew Thorpe the Padres added a prospect from the Yankees’ farm system who might see action in 2024 in the big leagues given the small depth of the rotation. Jairo Iriarte is another pitching prospect who could make his debut in 2024. Whether both will be able to make an impact is unlikely though. In the position player group their top prospect Jackson Merrill could make his 2024 debut as well. As a shortstop he has no business compared to Kim, Bogaerts and Machado, so the Padres have given him reps in the outfield and at first base. He might start the season at AAA and could see a lot of big league action soon with a bench as weak as the Padres’.

By far, the Padres definitely missed their opportunity in 2023, but in 2024 they are still a team that probably projects above .500 and will take away games from the Diamondbacks. However, they have probably passed the torch for 2nd best in the NL West to Arizona.