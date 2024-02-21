Snake Bytes 2/21

Diamondbacks News

Diamondbacks Camp Filled with October Expectations

There is something refreshing about going into a season with the expectation of winning.

Brandon Pfaadt Looking for Next Step

He had a rough debut, got to work, and then figured somethings out. Then, he exceeded all expectations in the postseason. Now, Brandon Pfaadt is looking to establish himself as a rotation stalwart for good in 2024.

Other Baseball News

Less-Heralded Hitting Prospects for 2024

Arizona’s Jorge Barrosa makes an unexpected appearance on this list.

Potential Cities for MLB Expansion

Now that Tampa and Oakland have been sorted, MLB expansion won’t be far off. At least two of these cities are no longer viable (or never were), but it is a safe bet the next expansion will feature two of these cities.

Yamamoto, Glasnow ‘Safe Bets’ to Start in Seoul

This always seemed the most likely case, as those two are now the aces of the staff.

Changes to MLB Uniforms Came After Years of Work, Input from Players

The new uniforms for 2024 are the culmination of six years of research and development done by MLB and Nike.

Top-100 Players Right Now: 11-20

Arizona is represented here as well.