Ken Kendrick and Derek Hall: The Full Transcript

Thanks to Michael for posting the full video of the press conference, from which I transcribed what follows. I think it’s very important for fans to have access to this, not just a small cherry-picked segment, clipped and posted on social media for OMG! purposes. Listening to and reading the whole thing is certainly a radically different experience from the soundbites. I’m kinda surprised it fell to me to put the time and effort in to do this, because there’s a lot of interesting information in here, and what they said needs to be part of the record. In a few years, we’ll look back at this, and I suspect it will be fascinating to compare how things have gone.

KK: We’re starting the year as national league champions. So you think a little bit differently, from the perspective of where the beginning of the season is. My thought about it is last year, I think we were hopeful of playing October baseball. This year I think we expect to play Octoer baseball and if we don’t we’ll be disappointed. So a little bit of a different message, because of the results of the year ago.

Do you feel like you guys have done enough in the offseason?

Well I think most would see us - I do at least - as a better club on paper than we were when the season ended. Based on the moves that Mike and his guys have made, you know, we had, as you’re always going to have, holes to fill in any roster. I think we had some. I think they’ve done a nice job of filling them to the point that, you know, we have some new players that are established veterans. I don’t need to review with you guys the specifics, but we had four or five things we wanted to achieve, and I think in fairness to Mike, he got all the things done that we hoped to do, to put a very competitive team on the field. Of course our competition isn’t static. I use the phrase with the guys today that last year we were competing [with] and fortunately at the end\ we prevailed over the 900 pound gorilla in our division. Now they’re the billion dollar gorilla. So the opportunity to compete is always there and I think our boys aregoing to be ready for it.

As an owner, is that frustrating for you that teams can just keep spending and spending and spending?

You know, I’m not frustrated. No, I love competition and I think competing with the best and prevailing, you know, is what sports should be about - and the rules are the rules. They’ve played by the rules. They’ve invested their money as they think they should. What we like to have the economics that they have, of course, but we don’t. I think we’re trying to use the resources that we have as wisely as we can. I think you all know we’ve made significant advances in terms of the money that we’re investing in the team and we did that, because we feel we’re at a place and a time where we can be even more competitive. I’ve always been willing to invest when that opportunity presented itself. I think this year particularly, the opportunity is there for us to take what we did last year and hopefully improve on it.

What was your message to Mike a couple months ago, as far as what did you have to work with the finance?

Well, I think the message really is a dialogue. It’s not my message, so much as a dialogue with Mike and Derek and I. We meet regularly and in the all season you meet after the season is over. We’ve had some very [good] meetings at the end of the season, some not so pleasant based on results. This year it was a very pleasant get together and an evaluation of what we had achieved and where we thought we could get better, and so we engaged in that discussion. At the end, it was we will invest some additional dollars and we have places that we think it would be well spent, and see if you can go and find the right people. I think he’s basically done what we hoped he would do.

I never really specifically talk about the actual dollars you guys are very creative in finding out what those numbers are and that’s fine. You know, we have invested significant additional money. I think if you look probably at where the 30 clubs are, we’re certainly now going to be in the upper half. in terms of our spending as compared to maybe being in the lower third. I think that’s a comfortable position. You all know that we spend the revenues that come in. We don’t take money off of the table and put it in the owners’ pockets. We invest it back in the club and being in the playoffs last year, going as far as we went created substantial additional revenue and I believe our commitment should be to the team and to the community to put the money back in the team on the field and we’ve done that.

There’s been a lot of positive feedback from certain players and coaches about the investments that you did make in improving the roster and how happy they are with that. Is that positive feedback filtered up to you?

Yeah, I think it has. One of the things I did talk to the guys about and I’ll mention to you all is, in last season we played into November and as recently as yesterday, I had people who I hadn’t seen since the season ended. I happened to bump into a couple of people even yesterday on this weekend who came up to me and thanked me for the great season that we had and, you know, patted us on the back, feeling good about what we’ve done Of course that makes us all feel good. You know, I used the line this morning with the guys and something that I think is worth mentioning is that, what you do in sports and our team did last year is, if you’re successful, you bring joy into the lives of others and that’s a pretty cool thing to be able to do. I think last year we would all agree, we brought a lot of joy into the lives of a lot of people and for this old guy they brought a lot of joy into my life. We just had a little meeting with one of the players who came to visit with Derrick and me to thank us for what we have done and what we are doing and hopefully we’ll be able to continue to do.

DH: Again, you know, Ken and I clearly this morning heard from the players that they’re excited about the team, they’re excited about the moves, the improvements we made, and for us giving Mike and his staff the ability to do so. As Ken said, we’re obviously going to continue to invest in this team because we believe in the team and to be in a position to be able to do that after the success we had. Again, we know we really haven’t done anything yet, you know, this year on the field but it’s nice to, at least on paper, look like we have a better team this year than at the start of last year.

The feedback I’m getting from fans has been really positive so I’ve certainly heard it from them. They like the moves they’re making. I think they obviously they want to see us continue to make moves. I hear that too but again, I think Mike did a great job of filling the holes and putting us in a better position to start this season than we were even last year. We weren’t even sure we were going to have a ceremony to hand out the rings but it’s a big deal to win the pennant and being National League champs and we’ve looked back and every team runner up over the last several years has done that, has had a ring ceremony. So we’re excited to share that with the team and then, of course, have another one for fans to enjoy as well as a giveaway.

Where are we with Chase Field? What’s going on there?

DH: Boy, Salt River Fields is beautiful, isn’t it? [Laughter] We’re still working on it. I’ll let Ken jump in too. It’s been a long work in progress as you know, and we’re at the point now where we’re just trying to figure out the best possible partnership, public/private that we can have that we keep us at Chase Field. That’s been our preference is to stay at Chase and invest in Chase. We’re willing to invest. And when I say we, it’s really him willing to invest. But I think there’s still a bit of frustration on my part. I would say it probably Ken’s as well, because we thought we’d be at a position now where we could announce exactly what’s happening. I think we sat here a year ago saying we got to know in the next couple months. So nothing has really changed, although the talks continue. It’s really, it’s a partnership where we’re trying to talk to the county, the city, the state, we are county-owned. But I know everybody has an interest in keeping us downtown. It’s obviously the feedback we’re getting from them so we’re going to try and figure out what that looks like. And again, you know, is there a timetable? We’re to the point where we really have to know because our lease is running out at the end of four seasons.

KK: Yeah, let me comment on the stadium situation. I think it would be fair for me to let you all know that I’m disappointed, that we’re not in a position where we can announce a plan. You know, Derek and others and me to some degree have worked diligently, with our existing and potential public partners. We’ve let them know that we are prepared - meaning my partners and I - are prepared to invest hundreds of millions of dollars of our money into that stadium. We already have invested a couple of hundred million dollars of Diamondback money into the stadium that citizens, through sales tax initially backed in the early 90s, have invested roughly an equal amount to what we have invested. But we’re a stadium that’s more than 25 years old. We are one of the oldest stadiums without improvement in baseball. These stadiums are like any asset: they waste away without significant capital improvement and we have need for capital improvement to keep the infrastructure alive.

But more than that, we have need as we’ve expressed before to change the dynamic of the fan experience to make it a more state of the art experience. A good example is our next door neighbors, the Suns. To their great credit in their partnership with the city of Phoenix, invested team money and public money in upgrading the Phoenix Suns arena. And it’s a better fan experience than it was. The social networking elements have evolved in sports that really weren’t around when our stadium was built and when the Suns arena was built many years ago. We need to keep our fans enthusiastic and growing in numbers and willing to invest in premium seating. But we can’t do that without capital investment. Our public partners understand it. They just haven’t been willing to come to the table and reach an agreement with us.

When you look across the landscape of professional sports, all across the country, stadiums that have been around in the timeline that our stadium has been around, are being reprised and being upgraded, in cities that frankly are not as economically vibrant as our city is, our community is. Places like Baltimore and Cleveland and Milwaukee. There are many others where public-private partnership is coming together to take the fan experience, take the stadiums to state of the art levels. We’re frankly disappointed we haven’t been able to do it. We’re going to keep working. We’re not ever going to stop working to get this problem taken care of, but it’s taken longer and it’s not been as easy to get done as we would have hoped. We would have liked to have been standing here today, having reached a plan, being able to announce that perhaps before now, and to have had you all know what our intentions are going forward. but right now we can’t give you a plan on what we’re going to do, because we don’t have an agreement.

Are you having discussions about moving elsewhere?

We aren’t having those conversations. There are opportunities available. There are other cities that would covet having major league baseball. It’s not like I’m speaking out of school to say that and those names are prominent cities that would love to have a major league team. We’re not in dialogue with those communities, but we are aware of what is going on. There is likely to be, in time, an expansion of our sport to a couple of additional cities. Cities are letting MLB know their interest. Their interest in getting a team is specific. They would be happy with a brand new franchise, but they would certainly be very happy with frankly a successful existing franchise. It’s not where we are spending time or energy. We may run out of time in Phoenix. We hope that won’t happen. We’re hard at it. We’re continuing to have meetings. We’ve ramped up the dialogue in every way that we know how and we’ll continue to do that.

DH: We do still have conversations with local interested parties. It’s just a math problem with anything, but we still do take the phone calls and meetings, but we have been focused on Chase .

So you’re not at a point where you’re threatening Maricopa County, “We may move somewhere else if we don’t get to talk.”

KK: I don’t think that in the world that we live in, threats are the right way to do business. We’re community people. I’ve raised my family here. Derek has raised his family here. The franchise is a part of the fabric of Arizona. That’s where we want it to be forever when I’m long gone, which isn’t going to be very long into the future from now! I would like to have what we call Chase Field Reimagined. That is our hope at the moment. that we will be able to announce that. We’re still aggressively interested in making that happen.

[Something about the Coyotes?]

DH: No, no, I don’t think so. Again, we don’t ever want to see a team leave, so we hope they’re successful getting an arena as well. I don’t think that should change anything. We keep investing in the stadium even to this day. This off-season, we re-did our sound system, brand new sound system. We have the new LED sports lights with all the colors, really up to code. As Ken says, make it state of the art. These are things that we’ve done. We prioritize those over, say, a complete fix of the roof that we said we would address at some point yet. The roof is in a position where we have learned how to deal with it for now. We know when we can open, when we can close, how we can make that part of the experience. so it’s worked. So we reprioritize and decided we need to fix other experiential elements of the ballpark like the sound-system like the LED.And you’ll notice it. These have been great improvements.

But is there a point where you guys say we have to just build a new facility?

KK: I think the words, “have to build a new facility” is probably not the smartest investment to make, because I think we have seen enough in other places. We have enough work already done, with building a model that would have Chase Field be state of the art. Use the Suns as the example again, a next-door neighbor. They’re arena is a little older than ours, but they were able to bring it to a level where I think, those of you who have been there would say, “Boy, that’s really a state of the art place to go and watch ta sporting event,” where at a point it was not. So I think our focus is what it is. The economics of building a new stadium, the price as they say in the poker business, the price of poker continues to increase.

Once we were thinking about what we might do, a brand new stadium from scratch was potentially on the drawing boards here in the valley. But the economics for that now have become... Because we have to have climate control, that makes the cost of building even greater and the math, it just doesn’t work to me. It is a business. And if you are the one writing the check to invest your money, you’d like to think you can build a business model where there is some potential at some point, where there could be a return on that investment and the return would be increasing revenues. What do we do when we increase revenues? We invest in a better team on the field and we have a better team on the field. We create a better result. That’s really what my interests are in all of this.

Would describing the current state of the negotiations as “at an impasse” be going too far?

DH: Yeah, not at an impasse. No, no, no, no.KK: We just don’t have a deal that we can say, aha, this is what we’re going to do, and here’s what it’s going to look like and here’s how it’s going to work. But by nature, we wouldn’t be doing what we do if we weren’t positive people. Sealing with the political world is challenging. I can say that.

I guess another way to ask it is: the city and county, the level of participation that they’re willing to discuss with you is simply insufficient for your needs at this time?

KK: Well, we don’t have a deal. Let me just say it that way. We don’t have a deal that the county and/or the city and/or the state, all three of whom could be participants each in their own way. We don’t have a deal that works for any of them or for us. Until we do, we’re going to continue to talk and hopefully until we do. DH: You know, they’re very engaged.

You guys had mentioned you would hope to have something like July of last year, but here we are. How frustrating is this?

I use the word disappointed. I’m not easily frustrated and I’m not. I’m sure Derek spent more time on this than I have, he’s maybe more disciplined, maybe he is frustrated. I hope not, because we need to continue to work on it. But I think it’s legitimate to say we’re disappointed that we’re meeting now at the start of a new season, especially having had such a great year and the team having performed at the level that it did. We would like to be in a status where we would be working on implementing a plan and we aren’t there yet.

[Something about a tax?]

That legislation is in place, but that doesn’t solve the problem. Of course that’s a tax on our customers, and I think we’ve always prided ourselves in being an affordable ticket, an affordable evening for a family. Adding an entertainment tax on top of the ticketing, is on the back of our customers. We would like to avoid that. We’re getting into the weeds of how one would finance. Frankly, I think some of those communications need to be private between our potential partners and ourselves. When an agreement is reached, and we hope there will be one, we’ll then announce how it will work. The entertainment tax: yes, it can raise money, but it is on the backs of our customers.

Clearly you have a plan of what you’d like to see Chase look like. How much money are we talking about?

Well, if it’s the all-in plan, if you’re renovating, you do it over time because we don’t have another place to go and play, obviously. But an all-in round number is $400-500 million. More than the original stadium. You all may not remember. We do - those who write checks tend to remember what they wrote a check for, and I’m one of those. But the all-in numbers were at the outset, $238 million of taxpayer money. What turned out to be about $163-165 million, whatever the difference is, was the all-in starting number and then those numbers have increased over time. We, not the county, not the taxpayer, have been investing in the infrastructure from the start date of the stadium to now. And our investment, Diamondback money, is greater than the money that the sales tax created. So the amount now, based on, again, the cost of doing anything in life, is way greater today than it was in the mid-90s, and we think the $400 million plus would make that stadium a vibrant stadium that would last another 20 to 25 years. That’s our game plan, that’s our goal. Getting to that place has not yet been accomplished.

[About the renovation work]

DH: Yeah, well, we started that work probably about seven years ago. There’s a lot of things we would like to do. I think people often ask, are you going to limit the capacity or take some seats out? That’s not the plan. But really, upgrade the amenities, upgrade the clubs that we can, and for all families, we’re going to have areas where it’s not a cost to fans. So whether you’re talking about areas for children, redoing what we have upstairs for kids to play in. There’s a big need, but if you look at some of the newer ballparks - we talked about this a year ago - if you look at anything from the Battery in Atlanta to some of the newer ballparks or their ballpark villages, you want to have activation around the ballpark as well. So we look at what development opportunities there are around the building.

But then when you look inside these new facilities, clubs are really important. Right? Those are amenities that people want, the all-inclusive, especially our companies in town. They want to want to be able to host and take clients to the game and be able to have dinner already paid for, where the guests doesn’t have to worry about that. So there’s a lot that we need to do and we’re excited to do it. We’ll get there we hope. But I think more, we’re encouraged is in those conversations that we’re still having today, you hear the willingness from all the municipalities, they don’t want us going anywhere. So that’s encouraging. And again, I hope there’s light at the end of the tunnel because we’re ready to get started. We want to get started. And it does have to be phased out probably over three or four offseasons because of the bowl games and the concerts and the fact that you can’t shut down before the opening day of the next year.

KK: Let me mention one thing. We focused in answering your questions on the things that would be fan-friendly changes we would like to make that would generate revenues. Because people will, if the experience is a better one, they’ll maybe be willing to invest more dollars in coming to a game or come to a game more often. The part that is lost in the large dollars that we’re talking about is the infrastructure improvements. It’s like anything. All of us have our own residences whether we own them or rent them. We know that they just aren’t going to sit there static and not require upkeep. A ballpark, as sophisticated a facility as it is, we’re more than 25 years old and there is 25 year old plumbing, there is 25 year old electric.

While making the improvements that we’re talking about the large dollars, there’s two categories, two buckets. The fan friendly bucket and the infrastructure bucket. It’s a little bit like, I’ve used the example and I don’t want to wear it out, of the classic automobile. Making the car shiny and appealing is one thing, but having it operate is another. The engine is not really observable and nor is the electrical part. It’s only an issue when it doesn’t work. The plumbing is only an issue when it doesn’t work. But the 25 year old plumbing, the 25 year old electric, etc. etc. is not an insignificant part of the total. So we have to look at both when we’re talking about committing to another, let’s say, 20 years in that ballpark.

Let me shift gears and ask about television. Where are we on TV deals?

DHL Again, isn’t Salt River Fields nice? [Laughter] We’re still talking to those interests at other parties, where we could look at options and we have considered over the air. We’ve looked at a possibility of a hybrid, if that would work. But we’re still talking to major league baseball who did a really nice job jumping in last year making sure that our fans could still see the games. They did a really nice job with production and technically they upgraded our product on TV. So obviously they are a possible partner. OTA is a possible partner. We’re looking at any and all options at this point. But I think again, we probably want to have a decision by the end of this week as we’re in spring training. But we continue to talk as well. And I don’t think there’s a great sense of urgency other than we would like to televise some spring games. But we need to know how we’re going to televise and where people can watch it. But I’m convinced we’ll have something to announce here soon very soon.

KK: I think the most important thing for a fan is, are games going to be available on TV like they have been. And the answer is absolutely. It’s not whether they will be. It’s what the delivery mechanism behind the scenes will be and whom it will be with. We moved within the season last year to a change, and I think if you’re a fan of the Diamondbacks, it was pretty seamless. What we end up doing this year, I think, will be the same for the fans. The challenges on our side of the table, the economics of what the revenue streams that the television will create for us, which is not an insignificant part of our revenue, and there are multiple options. We’re continuing to work them.

We’re unfortunately in the category of being, I’ll use the phrase, being victimized by the bankruptcy courts. If you’ve ever been in that situation where your business partner went bankrupt, it’s a very challenging place to be. I use the example, it’s like being in a soap opera, and we all know how soap operas work. You tune-in today and something is happening; when you tune-in tomorrow, something brand new is happening. That’s what goes on in bankruptcy court and we’ve been since March of last year. Our activity has been a part of what we’ve been doing. The local TV/RSN landscape has been bankruptcy court driven. I can assure you, it’s not a place we would wish to be and our job is to make sure we take care of our fans. At the end of the day, we will.

DH: And we expected it. We knew it was coming even last year looking at our projections for go forward. Bringing up the Suns, we’ve talked to the Suns a lot too. Is there a way for us to partner in the future together? And I hope we can. We’re starting to have more and more conversations about partnerships with the Suns and the relationships have been great. So I can envision something down the road where we can do something together too. We know we can go on MLB today if we decide to. So they’ve been very patient. We’ve told them we’re continuing to explore other options. They know we have other options and offers on the table. Again, we’re just trying to hammer down what it would look like if we’re on MLB versus one of those other options, or if there’s a way to do both. I think we’ll have an announcement very soon.

[Inaudible]

Well, if we’re on MLB, there won’t be just like last year. And we got started. We didn’t have a long runway to really get those subscriptions up. But it’s a good opportunity for our fans, I think, because of the lift of the blackout.It would be three teams that we do go with MLB of San Diego, Colorado, and ourselves. And in each of those markets, they would come in and allow you to sell the product through MLB.tv either monthly or for the whole season in that way.

It is what they’re still changing. If we went in a different direction, I think the blackouts would apply like it does for the other teams and baseball, the other 27 at this point. But if we do reach an agreement with MLB, there won’t be blackouts. If we go with MLB, it would be the same that it was the second half. They do produce for us and distribute. And I know they’re talking to distributors to this day to find out what the deal looks like for them because that obviously makes a difference in our deal, what we can do.

KK: This whole landscape of a regional television, local television for us is a minefield of varying depth of challenge in terms of the distributors, in terms of video streaming, in terms of potential over the air. I’ve always an analogy, God, but it’s a little bit like going to the Chinese restaurant and having 100 items on the menu and trying to figure out what you want to eat. We’re faced with some of those things. But look, the net important thing for a Diamondback fan is, “Am I going to get to watch my favorite team on television?” Yes, you are.

[Inaudible]

DH: Really good. I mean, the feedback and you see it here with all the fans showing up today. It’s nice today, our first day is a holiday. But the feedback has been so positive from the fans. They’re excited for the season. We had 2,500 new season ticket accounts, which has put us up at a level in the teams again that we haven’t been at in a while. So the reaction has been really good. We sold a number of those in October last year. So while we’re in the playoffs and making our playoff run, they showed the excitement and passion by buying tickets for the season then. It’s carried into the end of the offseason. We had an advantage member who are season ticket holders event this weekend and the numbers of folks that showed up to see our players with their interaction with our fans. Great. All signs pointing towards excitement, good projections. And we hope to continue to sell, and this is always a great place to sell for next year. When they’re coming out here and they get back in the fever of baseball and they’re buying tickets for the upcoming season.

We’re budgeting at a high number. So over 2 million fans that we see. Aagain, it depends how we play too. There was a point last year where everybody remembers we were 16 games over. There was so much excitement and we went in a spiral turn and went from 16 over to 2 under and that excitement starts to wane a little bit. We’re not feeling that right now. So we’re hoping that those projections will hold true and will be easily over 2 million fans. We’re projecting strong. It’s great having that pressure. And I think looking around the room and talking to the players like we do, you don’t know the sense that they feel that pressure, which is nice. I mean, they’re just, you know, young, athletic, exciting.Go get them and they never really showed the pressure in the postseason last year either. I think Torey’s not using the word expectation, he’s talking about a standard. I think they understand that and they bought it and they believe it. But it is a nice feeling to know that we’re going in as one of the favorites. But we know how difficult our division is. You know, the Padres improved so much last year. The Dodgers are always going to be the beast in the division. The Giants are getting better. It’s a tough division. We know that. We’re trying to be realistic, but we have a lot of confidence in this process a lot. And I know they believe in themselves.

KK: You know, I talk to them a little bit about kind of the path to success, you know, that I have seen us be on, and I have seen in other things I’ve done in my life. I think there are three kind of categories of being successful isI hope I can be successful. And you get to the point where you think you can be successful and then finally you reach the point when you know you can be successful. I told them that I know from what they did a year ago that we can continue to be successful. It’s not what I say, it’s what goes into their heads and what they believe. I think they know they’re a good baseball team. They know they can win. Of course, the competition is out there to make sure we don’t.

The challenge is to, you know, go out every day and have confidence. The talent we think is there. I know in my heart that we’ve got the talent to be very successful and maybe to go to the next level. I also reminded these guys, you all may know this, I didn’t - in the last 50 years, only three national league champions have repeated. Took me back when I looked that up and found out that to be true. That’s how tough it is to be successful in this sport. That’s why it’s so much fun. You know, the challenge, I think everything we do in life, you know, is a challenge, and succeeding when the challenge is greater is all the more fun. Especially like last year succeeding when you’re the underdog and the other piece of data that maybe every one of you know, I learned it. When we went to the postseason last year, we played 17 games. We were the underdog in 17 games. That’s pretty astounding to think about in sports that you were an underdog 17 straight games and we prevailed in more of those than we didn’t. We didn’t get it all done, but we got damn close. And what is the goal? Get it done. The opportunity is there.

DH: I stood up a year ago in front of the team and I let them know and I think I mentioned this to a lot of you, but we had just come back from from owners meetings and at least half of my counterparts came up to me - and this is after the 22 season and they said - we got to tell you, when you brought up all those young kids, we hated playing you. We hated playing you guys. I told them that a year ago and I reminded them today, you know, how many fans came up to me this off-season and just said, “I love watching your team. They are so much fun..” One of my messages to them was, it’s been a long time since fans love watching us play and the other teams hated playing us. So continue to be hated, continue to be fun and do just a little better than you did last year.