Brandon Hughes has a best self.

His best self is a pitcher, who rarely walks batters, and who pitches best against left-handed batters. The reason he can avoid walking batters is that he has an intuitive feeling for where his throws will go, and he is very good at making adjustments to his throws.

Twice in his career, 2016-2018 and 2022-2023, he was off the path towards his best self. Getting closer to his best self is what got him to the Majors, and getting closer to his best self will make him shine with the Diamondbacks.

Brandon Hughes took a detour.

In High School, he was a pitcher. In his sophomore year he tore his labrum. He moved to the outfield and had surgery at the end of the season. After the surgery, he continued his career as an outfielder. The Cubs drafted him as an outfielder.

Here he is as an outfielder:

In 2019, at the end of spring training, he was given a choice. That choice was a blessing.

“There’s not going to be many at-bats for you at any level, really. You are going to be a 4th or 5th outfielder at any level. …But, we love your arm. We’d love to see you on the mound. I know it’s a big decision, but you can take the day and talk it through with all your people.” —Brandon Hughes speaking on what they said.

He showed up the next day and he said, “I think I’m a pitcher now.” The team left camp and he stayed to do an extended spring training. He did 4 weeks of building arm stamina, followed by two weeks of pitching off the mound. Then he started live batting practice.

“It was fun. Cause I didn’t really have a timetable. I really didn’t have any expectations anymore….learning baseball again.” — Brandon Hughes

“In the beginning, I just didn’t want to walk people. Find the strike zone, [and] don’t worry about hitters – hitters get themselves out a bunch.” — Brandon Hughes

“I always had a feel for where the ball is going, even in the outfield. I’m pretty good at making adjustments.” — Brandon Hughes

He was back on the path toward being his best self.

How many pitchers can say they broke a stolen base record?

Brandon Hughes did. Perhaps the detour had some highlights.

Brandon Hughes is the new MSU single-season stolen base record holder, now w/ 30, passing Anthony Cheky's 29 from 2014. #SpeedySpartan pic.twitter.com/TOA0mef1Ke — Michigan State Baseball (@MSUBaseball) May 16, 2017

Two ways he prepares to pitch well.

Rythm is important.

“It’s [spring training] smoothing out mechanics, it’s getting into rythms on the field, it’s getting into routines off the field.” — Brandon Hughes

Daily goals are important.

“…and building confidence is whatever my goal for that day was, I killed it and did everything that I set out to accomplish that day, and that’d be a great day. And you try to keep stacking those days, you try to keep accomplishing those small little goals that you know are building towards something bigger.” — Brandon Hughes

He found success in the Majors.

For relief pitchers, whiffs and strikeouts are important. The following table shows he exceeded my criteria for evaluating relief pitchers.

Looking at six widely used metrics, he was generally better than the league averages in 2022 and generally worse in 2023.

So, what happened? Two factors were important.

His knee was sore until he had surgery to debride it. My view is that he delayed correcting the knee problem (I could be mistaken), and now he will return to his 2022 performance level.

Batters’ BABIP against him rose from .233 to .353. That wide swing (from below average to above average) was partly due to extraordinarily bad luck.

Because not walking batters is part of his core best self, the increase from 8% walks to 11.3% walks was concenring. On the other hand, my concern was reduced because the smaller sample size in 2023 meant that the increase was due to two extra walks (8 walks instead of 6 walks).

But more importantly, a healthy knee and average luck are only part of his path to his best self.

Despite his success, he may not be on his best path.

There are two reasons that he may not be on his best path.

Under Use of His Sinker. His best pitch is his slider. Mainly he used two pitches – his slider and his 4-seam fastball. He rarely (3-5% of his pitches) used his sinker despite its potential to yield great results. Its expected wOBA was .299 in 2022 and .171 in 2023. With the Diamondbacks excellent coaching, sequencing and any rough edges could be worked out.

The following table shows whiff percent, wOBA and xwOBA for each pitch type.

Under Use of Platoon Advantage. As expected for a left-handed pitcher, his best results are against left-handed batters. Nevertheless, in 2022 and 2023 most of his batters faced were right-handed batters. With better matchups he can face mostly left-handed batters, against which he has better results.

The following table shows that his OPS allowed was better against left-handed batters.

FanGraphs’ Roster Resource showed the Diamondbacks with two left-handed relief pitchers (Andrew Saalfrank and Joe Mantiply). Either Brandon Hughes is pitching depth or perhaps they are considering an increase to three left-handed relief pitchers. In either case, this season, Brandon Hughes is likely to get playing time to show his prowess as his best self.

Summary.

Twice in his career, he was off the path towards his best self.

The first detour was moving to the outfield. Although he had memorable moments like breaking a stolen base record, that was not his best self.

As a relief pitcher, he reached the Majors. However, he was not yet his best self. To strive for that best self, he needs to increase his use of the sinker, and he needs to increase the number of PAs with the platoon advantage (when he pitches against left-handed batters).

Getting closer to his best self is what got him to the Majors, and getting even closer to his best self will make him shine with the Diamondbacks.