Arizona Diamondbacks: February confidence poll

January results

The calendar turned to the new year, drawing a line under the pleasant surprise which was the 2023 season. Thoughts begin to turn toward 2024, and assembling the roster for the upcoming campaign, as the Diamondbacks seek to repeat as National League champions. The big transaction informing last month’s poll was the arrival of Eduardo Rodriguez, but this doesn’t appear to have moved the needle much. A couple of people - likely visiting fans - opted for a “1”, something entirely absent in the previous two polls. But this was more or less balanced by an increase at the upper end, with “9” going up from eight to twelve percent.

Here are the numbers from the poll at the beginning of December.

2% - 1 (not confident in the slightest)

0% - 2

0% - 3

2% - 4

3% - 5

9% - 6

41% - 7

32% - 8

12% - 9 (very, very, VERY confident)

There was not much change elsewhere. Each of the categories in the 4-7 range were all within one percent of the figure from the previous month, and it looks like most of the “9” votes had simply inched upwards out of the “8” bracket. As a result, the overall grade didn’t change much, the average dropping just one-tenth of a point, declining from 7.33 to 7.23. That’s still the highest it has been at the start of a year, since we started taking these surveys back in January 2016. The previous high was 6.82 in 2020. Let’s hope things go a little better over the following year - not just for the Diamondbacks, but for the world in general - than they did on that occasion!

February poll

Another month, another significant signing, with the team officially announcing yesterday that Joc Pederson was joining the team in 2024. He will likely be the main occupant of the designated hitter role, and there has been a lot of debate on the SnakePit over whether he will prove to be the best man for the job. How you feel about that may well inform your confidence rating, because odds are, Pederson is the final major piece of the puzzle to be added this off-season by Arizona. Pitchers and catchers report in just a couple of weeks, and while there may be some non-roster invitees added, it seems unlikely the D-backs will be major players for any of the remaining free agents. So, how does it make you feel?

