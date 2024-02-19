Ken Kendrick on relocation: “We aren’t having those conversations”

If journalism is dying, I’m increasingly convinced that social media deserves to go down as the cause of death. Being correct is no longer as important as being first, leading to a world where those desperate for engagement will post anything to get rage-driven clicks. We’re not interested in that here, having been doing this for close to twenty years. Life’s too short to waste it on empty rumors, such as how the D-backs are closing in on Jorge Solar. [Spoiler: they weren’t] But that’s just us, apparently. We had another case of it today, when TwiX exploded (as TwiX does), after owner Ken Kendrick and president Derrick Hall discussed the team’s ongoing stadium situation.

Part of the problem is, they spoke for well over half an hour. I wish the team had released video of the whole thing, because I’d love to do as I did with the Mike Hazen and Torey Lovullo media discussions earlier in the week, and post the whole thing. But social media has no interest in that, so instead, you get 2% of what they said, so utterly shorn of context you don’t even get to hear the question to which Kendrick was responding. This then gets edited down even further for a dumb “reaction video” (no, I’m not going to link to it), which distills the click-baitness to near-industrial levels of outrage. Cameron Cox of Channel 12 News was not impressed:

Saw this coming as soon as he said this because I knew folks would take it out of context. Ken and Derrick Hall talked for 45 minutes this morning. They are fully all-in spending money to involved the team and Chase Field (see this offseason for examples). They don’t have Dodgers money, but they will be in the top for payroll. The follow up question to Ken just point out the obvious below was “is that a threat” and he said no and then went on to talk about how important this community is to him. They want to upgrade Chase Field and build around it… that’s their plan. Period.

Courtesy of Jack (and I want to stress, he and Michael are not guilty of this nonsense), here’s what Kendrick said. “We aren’t having those conversations, there are opportunities available. There are other cities that would covet having major league baseball. It’s not like I’m speaking out of school to say that and those names are prominent cities that would love to have a major league team. We’re not in dialogue with those communities, but we’re aware of what is going on. There is likely to be in time an expansion of our sport to a couple of additional cities. Cities are letting MLB know their interest in getting a team is specific. They would be happy with a brand new franchise, they would certainly be very happy with frankly a successful existing franchise. It’s not where we are spending time or energy. We may run out of time in Phoenix, we hope that won’t happen.“

Somehow, this got spun by certain outlets as, “Kendrick’s comments about leaving Chase Field!” Now, it is true that the situation with Chase Field still needs to be resolved. The current lease ends at the end of 2027, which is rapidly approaching. A new stadium in Arizona seems unlikely, simply down to the probable billion-dollar cost thereof, which would require an excessive amount of public funding. I’m almost certain there will be an agreement reached for the team to stay where they are. It simply makes too much sense for both parties. The ongoing fiasco of the A’s moving to Las Vegas proves how rough anything else would be, and Oakland are not the reigning champions of their league.

Also discussed today was the TV deal situation, which at this point still appears to be unresolved. The team are still engaged in conversations with various suitors, but do hope to have something announced shortly, so that Cactus League games can become part of the package. Based on what Kendrick and Hall said, it sounds as if last year’s model, with MLB broadcasting the games, would be a fall-back plan. But both cable and over-the-air options - or possibly a combination of them - are still being explored, as the team seeks to get the best deal. Though after the Bally Sports bankruptcy, I’m sure they’re aware that what seems to be the best deal may not be so in the long-run...

Elsewhere at Salt River, here’s what Torey Lovullo had to say at the end of today’s practice session, which was the first time the whole roster was in camp. “We want to represent the state and the valley to the best of our ability.” He was also impressed by the volume of fans at Salt River Fields, and thanked them for their support, as well as discussing the delivery of mysterious ice-cream to his house. God forbid Twitter gets to hear about it... :) Here’s the entire footage: really, how hard was that?