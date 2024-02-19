The Diamondbacks have more home-grown talent than most

It’s probably fair to say that I am more optimistic about where the D-backs currently stand, than I have been for a long time. While they’ve had playoff success before, it has previously tended to be a fleeting achievement. The only time the team has made the post-season in consecutive years was back in 2001-02, and that proved to be equally unsustainable, just from a financial perspective. But almost all of the team who reached the World Series are back for 2024, and will be better for the experience. All eleven of the players, on both sides of the ball, to post at least one bWAR in 2023 will be on the roster again for 2024. There’s no reason the team shouldn’t be at least as good, if not better, this year.

Part of achieving a return to the playoffs is going to be maintaining the continued pipeline of young talent coming up to the D-backs from the minors. Most obviously, we saw Corbin Carroll be the best rookie player in the National League last year, and hopes are high that Jordan Lawlar will join him in the everyday line-up at some point this year. Not every player is going to be a Rookie of the Year, but having the depth is an essential part of building a team which can be in contention season after season. You can then use free-agency - always the more expensive option - fill in gaps on the roster, rather than trying to build from the ground up.

The folks over at BetArizona crunched the numbers for all 30 teams, Using statistics from the FanGraphs website, they found the number of homegrown players (drafted or signed) on each MLB team’s projected 40-man roster for the upcoming 2024 season. Arizona came in with the second-most homegrown talent, twenty players, representing 50% of the broader 40-man roster. Only one team in the National League had a higher percentage than that. However, since that was the woeful Colorado Rockies, who came in at 24 home-grown players (60%), it clearly indicates that simply having a high NUMBER of draftees on your club does not guarantee you will be successful.

But it is interesting to look at the broader picture. Topping all teams was Cleveland on 25. Fangraphs currently has them projected for 80 wins, which would be a small improvement on last season - and good enough for second-place in the division. with the White Sox and Royals not exactly setting the world on fire. The Orioles are a team often cited as running in parallel with the D-backs, since their race to the bottom in the 2021 season. They come in about the middle of the pack, with 15 home-grown players. That does put them slightly ahead of the Dodgers who are in the bottom half on 14 - of course, when you have a budget of their size, who needs a farm system?

Down at the bottom, you’ll find a mix of expected names and surprises. The Yankees are continuing to try and buy their way to success with just eleven internal products. But to my surprise, that is still one more than the Athletics. Given their owner’s much-reported aversion to paying money in order to retain talent, I’d have expected their entire 2024 roster to consist of pre-arbitration players. But it seems management are keener on plucking players off the waiver wire than developing them internally. They have the same number (10) as the Rays, and again, that feels a bit of a surprise. On the other hand, the Rays are as well-known for fleecing other teams in trades, as their farm system.

In dead last place, however, are the San Diego Padres, who couldn’t even put out a starting line-up of drafted or signed players. They have a mere eight, having tried to buy themselves their first division title since 2006, only to fail even to make the playoffs last year, much to every Arizona fan’s delight. With Juan Soto now a memory, it’s going to be tough, and Fangraphs pegs them as merely a .500 team for this campaign. Between Fernando Tatis Jr and Manny Machado, I’d be very happy to see more failure by the sea in San Diego.

Here are the full stats for all thirty teams: