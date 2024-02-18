Snake Bytes: 2/18

Team News



Diamondbacks bolster lineup by agreeing to deal with Randal Grichuk

“I haven’t had a chance to really look at it,” Lovullo said, when asked how he expected playing time to shake out. “But we feel like we’ve got a very good compliment of players where we’re trying to eliminate some gaps or holes and maximize some run-scoring opportunities. (Grichuk) is a quality bat. How he slots in right now, I’m not really sure. But we’ll figure that out.”

https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/mlb/diamondbacks/2024/02/17/randal-grichuk-signs-one-year-2-million-deal-arizona-diamondbacks/72641225007/



Where the Randal Grichuk addition leaves Diamondbacks’ roster

“Still working on things … While there’s still opportunities to improve the roster out on the market, we’re gonna stay engaged in the market and see what happens,” general manager Mike Hazen said Saturday.

https://arizonasports.com/story/3543104/where-the-randal-grichuk-addition-leaves-diamondbacks-roster/



Hazen, Lovullo Speak on Grichuk Signing

“We like him as a baseball player, first and foremost, overall. Going out there in the outfield, and his ability to hit lefties for us gives [manager Torey Lovullo] more options to deploy his roster on a nightly basis. I think it also strengthens the entirety of our 26-man roster,” Hazen said.



D-backs Aim to Raise Standards in 2024

“[We] can’t have any complacency just because we won the National League,” said Sewald. “There’s quite a few teams, even in our division that took that personally and added this off-season to make sure that they get to where we got to.” “It’s another 162, we’re going to have a target on our back for sure,” said Gallen. “I’m sure a lot of people across the league thought what we did was a fluke, so, I think for us to have the mindset that we need to prove it again, nobody’s going to hand it to us.”

https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks/game-day/diamondbacks-aim-to-raise-standards-in-2024



Luis Gonzalez: Corbin Carroll will be the best Diamondbacks player to put on uniform

“This guy will ultimately be the best player to ever put on a Diamondbacks uniform,” Gonzalez said. Woah.

https://arizonasports.com/story/3543063/luis-gonzalez-corbin-carroll-best-diamondbacks-player/



Other Baseball



Royals Acquire John Schreiber From Red Sox

The Royals have acquired reliever John Schreiber from the Red Sox in exchange for right-handed pitching prospect David Sandlin, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports.

https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2024/02/royals-acquire-john-schreiber-from-red-sox.html



World Series hero Panda attempting comeback with Giants

https://www.mlb.com/news/pablo-sandoval-returning-to-giants-as-non-roster-invitee



Mariners camp ‘just feels like home’ to Haniger

https://www.mlb.com/mariners/news/mitch-haniger-discusses-return-to-mariners



Castellanos on a mission as Phillies chase WS ring As there is a deep drive to left field...

“I’ve thought a lot about how the season ended,” Castellanos said. “Last year sucked. There’s no way around that. But you can use that as fuel.”

https://www.mlb.com/phillies/news/nick-castellanos-on-phillies-chances-of-winning-2024-world-series



Passan believes no one would be surprised if A’s-to-Vegas deal fell apart

https://sports.yahoo.com/passan-believes-no-one-surprised-231445709.html



Wrigley Field could host an All-Star Game in 2027 or 2028, MLB Commissioner says

https://sports.yahoo.com/wrigley-field-could-host-star-204120220.html



Anything Goes



This day in history:

https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/day/february-18



This day in baseball:

https://www.baseball-reference.com/bullpen/February_18



Captain Morgan was a real person! The face of the much-loved rum brand was a Welsh privateer who fought against the Spanish alongside the English in the Caribbean. His full name was Sir Henry Morgan, and he was knighted by King Charles II.



The World War II army of the US is the biggest army in history. Due in part to the surge of American patriotism and because of conscription, the US Army numbered 12,000,000 soldiers by the end of the war in 1945.



That kind of surprised me, considering the Red Army’s meat grinder...

