2024 Fangraphs Diamondbacks Projection: Left field

Total production: 1.8 fWAR

Total MLB rank: 20th

Everyday player: Lourdes Gurriel Jr, 1.3 fWAR

Backups: Randall Grichuk, Joc Pederson, Corbin Carroll, Jake McCarthy

This piece was originally written before the signing of Randall Grichuk on Saturday, and it’s safe to say the projections are unimpressed. Comparing the numbers, Arizona is expected to be about half a win WORSE with Grichuk on the roster than before the signing. Here’s how the numbers break down in detail:

Fangraphs 2024 Projections: Left field before Grichuk Name PA BA OBP SLG wOBA Off BsR Def fWAR Name PA BA OBP SLG wOBA Off BsR Def fWAR Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 448 .277 .327 .445 .331 3.9 -1.1 0.8 1.4 Joc Pederson 168 .249 .339 .441 .336 2.1 -0.4 -1.1 0.5 Corbin Carroll 56 .271 .353 .473 .355 1.6 0.4 0.6 0.4 Jake McCarthy 21 .261 .326 .398 .316 -0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Jorge Barrosa 7 .239 .316 .359 .299 -0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 Total 700 .269 .332 .444 .334 7.4 -1.0 0.5 2.3

Fangraphs 2024 Projections: Left field after Grichuk Name PA BA OBP SLG wOBA Off BsR Def fWAR Name PA BA OBP SLG wOBA Off BsR Def fWAR Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 420 .277 .327 .445 .331 3.7 -1.1 0.8 1.3 Randal Grichuk 140 .241 .290 .401 .298 -2.6 -0.4 -0.1 0.0 Joc Pederson 112 .249 .339 .442 .336 1.4 -0.3 -0.7 0.3 Corbin Carroll 21 .271 .353 .473 .355 0.6 0.2 0.2 0.1 Jake McCarthy 7 .261 .326 .398 .316 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Total 700 .265 .322 .436 .326 3.0 -1.5 0.2 1.8

Things might not be as bad as they initially seem. The loss is mostly a result of the reduced at-bats for the backups to Gurriell: previously, they were expected to contribute close to one fWAR, now the figure is half that. However, the arrival of Grichuk is not likely to cut into Corbin Carroll’s playing time in any meaningful sense - just means that he plays more at other positions, resulting in better production there. The same goes for Joc Pederson: anything reducing his playing-time in the outfield is probably a good thing. You do wonder who will be the odd-man out on the 26-man roster come Opening Day. How many outfielders do we NEED?

[What’s below is, as noted, largely written based off the “before” chart. I’ll remove any particularly egregious things that are no longer true in the light of subsequent events, but all of it should be read as stemming from the BG era. That’s “Before Grichuk”, naturally...]

As we move to the outfield, things become a bit more fluid. At the five positions around the infield, there will likely be a clear “everyday starter” at every spot on Opening Day. As we discussed, shortstop will probably see a transition between Geraldo Perdomo and Jordan Lawlar: the precise point of which to be decided. But around the outfield, it looks like things will be a bit more flexible. Make no mistake, there is still one player who (health permitting) is going to get the bulk of the playing time at each spot. But it’s much more of a “four players for three positions” rotation, with Jake McCarthy and Corbin Carroll likely to see starts at all three outfield positions.

Carroll’s flexibility last year was epic. He was the only major-league player in 2023 with 40+ appearances at each of the three outfield spots, the only rookie EVER in baseball history to do it, and the first in his age 22 season since Max West on the 1939 Boston Bees. Fangraphs isn’t expecting quite the same degree of flexibility for 2024: it expects only 56 PA in left, which would be less than a quarter of the 235 PA there this year. This probably makes sense. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. appeared fifty times as designated hitter in 2023, opportunities which are likely to be thinner on the ground this season, with the signing of Joc Pederson, who’ll probably get the bulk of those at-bats. More Gurriel = less Carroll, at least in left.

We’ll talk more about Corbin in RF, naturally. Last season, Gurriel got a slim majority of all starts in left, with 89. Carroll got 53, Tommy Pham made 17, with Dominic Fletcher the other 3. Until Grichuk, the only semi right-handed candidate was switch-hitter Jorge Barrosa. He’s six months younger than Carroll, having had his 23rd birthday just a couple of days ago. Jorge spent all of last season with the Aces: while an .850 OPS is actually 27 points below team average, what impressed was Barrosa had almost as many walks (80) as K’s (82). With the D-backs’ outfield depth thinned out after the departure of the Dominics, Barrosa has certainly moved up the chart, and it will be interesting to see how he develops in 2024.

I’m a little surprised to see Pederson getting as many as PA in left field. I don’t think he’s exactly going to be used as a late-inning defensive replacement. Indeed, he’s more likely to be replaced, so that number of PAs suggests probably 30-40 starts? I guess the ratio isn’t far off, based on his 2023 activity. Pederson started 72 times at DH for the Giants, and 23 times in left, so about a quarter of the time. But I’ve a feeling the D-backs simply have better outfield options this year. According to Fangraphs’ Def metric, Pederson hasn’t been in positive territory with his glove since 2015. That may be beyond fixing, even for the magical outfielder pixie dust Dave McKay keeps in his back-pocket.

Speaking of that, let’s hope Gurriel can continue the improvement he showed in the field during 2023. Over his career before last season, Lourdes’s Def totaled -24.7, or about -7.7 per 145 games. The actual figure over that amount of playing time in 2023? +0.1. That certainly comes in with the eye test. Before the season, MLB Trade Rumors said he had only “moderate defensive utility as a passable left fielder and as a part-time first baseman.” though Gurriel was an AL Gold Glove finalist in 2020 + 2021. But in 2023, he was the best left fielder in the game by UZR/150 (min 750 innings). Given Gurriel handled righties well enough last year (.756 OPS), I don’t see much to be gained by swapping him for Pederson.

All told, I’m glad the team re-signed Gurriel. He performed well on the field last year, and I get the sense he was a key part in the good chemistry the team seemed to have. While that kind of thing is hard to quantify, it certainly can’t hurt, in terms of getting the most out of players. If you like working with people, it can only improve your performance, and I doubt that sports-related jobs are any exception to that principle. Besides, how can you NOT love a player that’s capable of being this loose during a game? Here’s to more blowout wins in 2024, and more piña power from Lourdes.