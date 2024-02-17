 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Diamondbacks sign Randal Grichuk

Well that didn’t take long.

By Steven Burt
/ new
Texas Rangers v Los Angeles Angels Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Despite a fairly loud off-season filled with multiple signings to support a World Series team, Mike Hazen and Ken Kendrick weren’t done. Hazen made multiple remarks saying the team was still looking for a right-handed bat, even after signing Joc Pederson. Those words came true after Jeff Passan dropped a morning bomb announcing Randal Grichuk to a team-friendly one-year deal.

Nick Piecoro added on, with Grichuk able to make $3.5M in bonuses based on plate appearances.

Even so, it’s a very nice deal to upgrade the fringes of the roster on the cheap while addressing his one-named positional target. Grichuk is a lefty smasher through and through. In 134 PA’s last year with the Rockies and Angels, he had a .995 OPS and for his career, he has hit lefties better than righties, with a .822/.735 difference between the two pitching sides.

Defensively he played all three positions last year to various degrees of success, although he struggles in CF due to a lack of range. He graded out as a positive in the corners and Baseball Savant shows his arm as average to above-average.

It’ll be interesting to see how his at-bats progress throughout the year. He should take every at-bat opportunity against lefties, but will it be as an OF defender or DH? Could Grichuk take over full-time at-bats if Alek Thomas struggles? What happens with Jake McCarthy? Fun times are ahead for Diamondbacks’ fans and Torey Lovullo as he gets the opportunity to figure it out.

More From AZ Snake Pit

Loading comments...