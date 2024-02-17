Diamondbacks sign Randal Grichuk

Despite a fairly loud off-season filled with multiple signings to support a World Series team, Mike Hazen and Ken Kendrick weren’t done. Hazen made multiple remarks saying the team was still looking for a right-handed bat, even after signing Joc Pederson. Those words came true after Jeff Passan dropped a morning bomb announcing Randal Grichuk to a team-friendly one-year deal.

Outfielder Randal Grichuk and the Arizona Diamondbacks are in agreement on a one-year, $2 million contract that includes a mutual option for 2025, sources tell ESPN. The deal will pay Grichuk $1.5M this year and has a $6M option with a $500,000 buyout and performance bonuses. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 17, 2024

Nick Piecoro added on, with Grichuk able to make $3.5M in bonuses based on plate appearances.

Grichuk can make another $3.5M in bonuses based on plate appearances. https://t.co/BT33Sv0OM0 — Nick Piecoro (@nickpiecoro) February 17, 2024

Even so, it’s a very nice deal to upgrade the fringes of the roster on the cheap while addressing his one-named positional target. Grichuk is a lefty smasher through and through. In 134 PA’s last year with the Rockies and Angels, he had a .995 OPS and for his career, he has hit lefties better than righties, with a .822/.735 difference between the two pitching sides.

Defensively he played all three positions last year to various degrees of success, although he struggles in CF due to a lack of range. He graded out as a positive in the corners and Baseball Savant shows his arm as average to above-average.

It’ll be interesting to see how his at-bats progress throughout the year. He should take every at-bat opportunity against lefties, but will it be as an OF defender or DH? Could Grichuk take over full-time at-bats if Alek Thomas struggles? What happens with Jake McCarthy? Fun times are ahead for Diamondbacks’ fans and Torey Lovullo as he gets the opportunity to figure it out.