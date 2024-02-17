Snake Bytes 2/17: Slight Knocks Abound

Spring Training News

Geraldo Perdomo to Open Season as Arizona Shortstop

Gee, you don’t say? I’m pretty sure everyone saw this coming from a mile (and three months) away.

Ginkel Dealing with Sore Elbow

Get it out of the way now, boys.

Phillies Sign Whit Merrifield

The speedy super-utility player has agreed to a 1-year deal that will pay him $8 million with an option that could take the pact to 2yr/$16.6 million. The addition of Merrifield to the Phillies means that Philadelphia now has the top two base stealers in the Majors since 2017.

Rangers’ Jung Experiencing Left Calf Discomfort

Texas’ Jung star will have an MRI to see what is going on in there.

Padres Swap Positions of Bogaerts, Kim

Better late than never?

Elbow Injuries to Bradish and Means Deal Blow to Orioles

Bradish will open the season on the IL, while the jury is still out on whether or not Means will be ready for Opening Day.

College Player Returns to Action Two Years After Losing Leg

East Carolina University’s Parker Byrd sparks emotional scene in return.