2024 Diamondbacks Non-Roster Invitees, Pt 3: Left-handed pitchers

Logan Allen (22)

Not to be confused with the other Logan Allen pitcher, this one is perhaps best known for being part of two significant trades. Originally a Boston draft pick in 2015, a few months later he was sent to San Diego in the Craig Kimbrel deal. Then, at the 2019 deadline, he was part of a three-team deal which saw Trevor Bauer go to the Reds, and Yasiel Puig to the Indians. On his own terms, Allen has yet to shine in the majors, posting a 5.89 ERA over parts of four seasons, more recently in May 2022. He spent last year in AAA with the Mariners and Rockies, the former numbers being better. But he has never done much above the Double-A level, with a AAA ERA above six in 311.2 innings.

Kyle Backhus (86)

Backhus was undrafted after college, but was signed as a free-agent by Arizona in 2021. He looks to have been a fairly savvy pickup, posting decent numbers in the pitching abysses of Amarillo (3.82 ERA) and Reno (3.29). He turned 26 the tail end of last month, so should be close to his prime. Here’s an interesting interview with Backhus just after his August 2023 call-up to the Aces. In it, he discusses how he learned to pitch in a hitter-friendly environment, the difference between Double-A and Triple-A, and how he wants to make hitters adjust to him, rather than the other way around. A little more seasoning is probably needed, but we could see Backhus as a mid-season replacement up from Reno.

José Castillo (66)

Of all 863 pitchers to appear in the majors last year, nobody had a higher ERA than Castillo’s 108.00. Admittedly, we’re discussing the ultimate small sample size of 0.1 innings, but when you face six batters, and allow two hits, two walks and a hit batter... Yeah. He appeared in one game during each of the 2019, 2022 and 2023 campaigns, but had a decent 3.29 ERA over 37 games for the Padres in 2018. His Wikipedia entry since reads more like an episode of ER: “left flexor strain... injury to his left middle finger... left lat strain and a torn ligament in his hand... Tommy John surgery...” 2023 was rough all round, with a 7.65 ERA in AAA, but Castillo had a 2.28 ERA in the Venezuelan Winter League, so we’ll see.

Brandon Hughes (56)

Hughes (top) is a poster child for... something to do with FIP? His Fielding Independent ERA was almost identical in 2022 and 2023 (4.64 vs. 4.65). But in the former, he had a 3.12 ERA in 57 games out of the Cubs bullpen, before struggling last year to the tune of a 7.24 ERA. His season ended in June with knee surgery, so the D-backs will be hoping that was a factor in his numbers. Hughes can certainly miss bats, with 85 strikeouts over 71.1 major-league innings, and has all three minor-league options left, so offers roster flexibility as well. He might be the most likely of this bunch to snag an Opening Day roster spot, especially if the more established southpaws ahead of his struggle with health or effectiveness.

Yu-Min Lin (89)

This Taiwanese starting pitcher got promoted to Double-A just a few days after his twentieth birthday last year, and didn’t disgrace himself there at all, posting a 4.28 ERA across eleven starts in Amarillo (see above). Michael recently ranked Lin the #5 prospect overall in the D-backs’ system, trailing only Slade Cecconi among pitchers. There are concerns about whether his slim build can hold up to the workload required of an everyday starter, but at his age, it would seem premature to consign him to a bullpen role. His invitation to spring training is obviously more about experience than a serious shot at a rotation spot. But I know a lot of people will be keen to see in person what Yu-Min’s repertoire looks like.

Konnor Pilkington (58)

[Copy/paste] Of all 863 pitchers to appear in the majors last year, nobody had a lower ERA than Pilkington’s 0.00. Admittedly, we’re discussing two scoreless innings against the Rockies, so asterisk away. Pilkington was sold to the D-backs in May 2023, a few days after that sole appearance, and spent the rest of the year in the Aces’ rotation and bullpen. It did not go well. He had an 8.46 ERA over 60.2 innings, with dismal control (52 walks) and too many home-runs (14). He was taken off the 40-man roster in July to make room for Dominic Canzone, and went unclaimed on waivers at that point. It feels like being left-handed may be the main thing Pilkington has going for him.