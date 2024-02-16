Mike Hazen: “Very proud of what we accomplished... and we have a lot of things to improve upon”

With pitchers and catchers reporting to Salt River Fields, the next step on the road to Opening Day has arrived. Today at the spring training facility, GM Mike Hazen and Manager Torey Lovullo spoke to the media about where the team stands, and what they need to do to repeat last season’s unexpected success in 2024.

Mike Hazen

Hazen said he was “very proud” of the team’s accomplishment, but “it’s over.” He wants to do better in 2024, in particular not be the last team in the playoffs, which he described as not being sustainable, or a position he wants to be in. He thinks they’re better than the 84-win team they ended up being, and some of that is his responsibility. He’s also still actively looking to improve the team, based on the players still out in the marketplace. He’s glad to have Eduardo Rodriguez in the rotation, and Hazen wants to avoid the need for bullpen games in the post-season. He also discussed the difficulty of developing pitchers, and the tactic of converting starters into relievers.

Torey Lovullo

Lovullo discussed the shortstop position, and said the starting job there was currently Geraldo Perdomo’s, who Torey praised as “a great shortstop”. There seems to be some suggestion that Jace Peterson would be getting reps at the position, as a possible candidate to backup Perdomo, though Lovullo would not officially commit to that. All the backup shortstop candidates are internal ones, and Torey seemed to value positional flexibility in order to free up another roster spot. He also said this year he wants the players to focus on achieving a high standard, rather than expectations, and that will “lead to some really special moments”. And he has been seeing “a lot of velocity” in bullpen sessions...