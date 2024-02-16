2024 Fangraphs Diamondbacks Projection: Third-base

Total production: 1.7 fWAR

Total MLB rank: 28th

Everyday player: Eugenio Suarez, 1.4 fWAR

Backups: Jace Peterson, Emmanuel Rivera, Jordan Lawlar, Geraldo Perdomo

Fangraphs 2024 Projections: Third-base Name PA BA OBP SLG wOBA Off BsR Def fWAR Name PA BA OBP SLG wOBA Off BsR Def fWAR Eugenio Suárez 574 .227 .319 .397 .314 -3.4 -2.4 -1.3 1.4 Jace Peterson 49 .233 .319 .350 .297 -1.0 0.1 -0.1 0.1 Emmanuel Rivera 42 .252 .311 .402 .309 -0.4 -0.1 0.0 0.1 Jordan Lawlar 21 .240 .314 .373 .302 -0.3 0.0 0.1 0.1 Geraldo Perdomo 14 .242 .340 .349 .308 -0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 Total 700 .230 .318 .392 .312 -5.3 -2.4 -1.3 1.7

Third-base was not great for the Diamondbacks last year. While Evan Longoria provided a good helping of veteran presence, and certainly had his moments, the position collectively hit only .234/.304/.340. The resulting .644 OPS was the worst from 3B in franchise history, edging out the .previous 657 low-water mark. That was in 2022, and you have to go back to 2019 for the last time Arizona had an OPS better than .706 from the hot corner. Last year’s figure came ahead only of the Mets in the National League, and an upgrade there was clearly one of Mike Hazen’s priorities this winter. They took advantage of a Mariners’ salary dump to get Eugenio Suarez, for RHP Carlos Vargas and C Seby Zavala.

We’ll see how this works, compared to last winter’s “experienced” signing. Longo managed just 36 starts at third. In the end, it was Emmanuel Rivera who ended up seeing most of the playing time there, with 54 starts. and Josh Rojas also ended up with more time there than Evan, starting 40 games. After coming over from the Athletics, Jace Peterson started 24 games, with the remainder split between Buddy Kennedy (5) and Geraldo Perdomo (3). The last time the team had a full-time third baseman was that 2019 season, when Eduardo Escobar filled the role. Since then, nobody has reached even 90 starts in a season there for the Diamondbacks: Suarez will hopefully end that streak in 2024.

It should help that the new arrival has generally been able to hold his own against pitchers without the platoon edge. While he has hit left-handers better in his career, by 74 OPS points, he has a figure of .770 against right-handers, and the 2023 gap was just half that amount. The right-handed Suarez certainly seems to represent a better option there than the left-handed Peterson:

Suarez vs. RHP: career .770; last year .706

Peterson vs. RHP: career .674; last year .631

For what it’s worth, Rivera’s figures are .656 and .652 respectively, so in recent history, he has also been better than Peterson, again without the platoon edge.

The Opening Day roster would seem only to have room for Rivera or Peterson. Neither man has options, so the team will have to make a decision as to which one gets exposed to waivers. To me, it instinctively feels like no contest: Peterson has done nothing since arriving here to suggest he’s worth keeping. But his time on the D-backs represents less than 5% of his major-league career. He does have a lot more experience, with ten seasons already on his resume, including starts at every position on the diamond bar pitcher and catcher. The D-backs would have to pay Peterson’s salary if cut, but money coming from Oakland means Arizona is only on the hook for the minority of it, around $2 million.

In terms of efficiency, it’s interesting that Fangraphs suggests the team might have been better off in 2024 sticking with a Rivera/Rojas platoon. Josh Rojas was traded to Seattle in the Paul Sewald deal. He’ll earn $3.1 million there this year, and is projected to be worth 0.7 fWAR in 315 PA. Meanwhile, Suarez will earn approaching four times as much ($11.29 million), and is expected to produce 1.4 fWAR in 574 PA for Arizona. Put Rivera - ZIPS has him at 0.9 fWAR in 411 PA - on the other side of the platoon from Rojas, and the combined expectation would be for around Suarez-like production, at considerably lower cost. On the other hand... it didn’t exactly work out very well in 2022 and early 2023.

In general though, it’s not hard to look at the third-base projection and be disappointed, with the us again expected to be one of the bottom ranked teams for production from the position. It would be a huge help if the version of Suarez we get showing up in Arizona, is closer to the 2022 version (OPS+ 122), rather than the 2023 one (OPS+ 101). On the plus side, he should help keep Chase Field cool: Kyle Schwarber (415) is the only batter with more strikeouts than Suarez’s 410 over the past couple of seasons - the 3rd-ranked Teoscar Hernández is all the way down at 363 K’s. Mark Reynolds is the only D-back with even 175 strikeouts in a year: I suspect Suarez will - pun not intended - breeze past that figure.