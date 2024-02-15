The Diamondbacks History by Relief Pitchers

If you’ve been a fan of the Diamondbacks for as long as I have, you’ll probably be forgiven if the merest mention of the Arizona bullpen tends to trigger a small tic at the corner of your eyelid. I’m trying to remember the last time the team had a reliable closer for the entire duration of a season. I’d probably have to go back to 2015 and Brad Ziegler. Since then, the only man to notch even 20 saves for the D-backs with an ERA+ of 100 or better, is Fernando Rodney in 2017. For all the arrows unleashed from the mound that year, I seem to remember the Fernando Rodney Experience coming with a side of antacid tablets. His 4.39 ERA in save situations appears to back that up.

It just hasn’t been the back end of the bullpen which has been an issue, and this has long been an area of concern. In May last year, we declared that Mike Hazen has a bullpen problem, but to be fair, it’s one which has afflicted almost every Arizona GM. Since the D-backs came into existence in 1998, their reliever have been worth a total of 43.0 fWAR. That’s the lowest tally in the major-leagues, with only the Tigers (48.0) coming within ten wins of the Diamondbacks. MLB median is more a win per season higher, at 71.8, and the best teams, the Yankees and Dodgers, are well into three figures, with New York posting more than triple the Arizona figure, at 130.3 fWAR.

With regard to looking at Arizona’s performance by season, the reverse is true of the situation with starting pitching, discussed previously. More innings are now being thrown by relievers, resulting in an increase in value provided by bullpens over the course of time. Relievers in 2023 set an all-time record with 116.4 fWAR, though the innings pitched was a hundred or so below the mark there, set in 2021 when 18,212.2 were worked by relievers. It’s interesting to note there were a record number of appearances for the 2021 season as well. That’s despite it being the first full-season with the three-batter minimum, designed to speed up the game by killing off the LOOGY.

But with regard to the Diamondbacks, we’ll be using the same metric as we did with starting pitching. Basically, we will divide the total relief fWAR by 30, and see how the D-backs’ figure compares to that average. This means a value of 100 will be average, with above that being better, and below it being... not so good. Indeed, as you’re about to see, it’s possible to end up in negative territory, in cases where the Arizona bullpen over the course of a year has been worse then replacement level. This has happened considerably more times than we would like. There have been sixty-six times since 1998 with a bullpen below zero fWAR. The D-backs are responsible for SIX of them. Have a chart.

Eek. That goes quite a long way to explain why the Diamondbacks have the worst bullpen in the major leagues since their arrival. They have not even reached 85% of league average in any of the past six seasons. Arizona’s relievers were below replacement level in three of those, and barely (as in 0.1 fWAR) squeaked over that line in 2018. That’s bad. Though it’s a long way from the worst bullpen in franchise history. That belongs to the 2010 model, at -3.6 fWAR. They weren’t just far and away the worst in D-backs history, but to this day, that represents the lowest figure for any National League bullpen in approaching fifty years, since the 1978 Expos (-3.9 fWAR).

It’s worth looking peering into that abyss a bit deeper, since the 2010 D-backs combined for a staggeringly bad 5.74 ERA in relief. There were just two men better than replacement level - D.J. Carrasco and Mike Hampton, the latter of whom threw only 4.1 innings. The team’s “closers” that year were Juan Gutierrez with 15 saves and a 5.08 ERA, and Chad Qualls who somehow managed to save 12 games, despite an ERA of 8.29. Only two pitchers in NL history have had a higher ERA than Qualls in the same season where they had ten or more saves. And one pitched in Coors. But five of the eighteen other relievers used by Arizona that year had a worse ERA still than Chad, all ending up somewhere in double digits.

What’s interesting is the fast turnaround thereafter. Just two years later, the D-backs bullpen, with no survivors from the 2010 version, had shaved close to two and a half runs off the ERA. They dropped it to 3.28, giving Arizona what is still its best relief corps in the time the SnakePit has been alive. Its numbers would have been even better, if not for Joe Paterson managing to allow 11 earned runs in 2.2 innings. But the best ever belongs to 2003, who piled up 4.8 fWAR. Though their ERA was higher (3.62), they were pitching in a more offensively-minded time. They had four pitchers make 30+ relief appearances, while posting an ERA of 2.62 or better, including Oscar Villarreal’s insane 85 games.

The ability to go from terrible to better than average quickly, is why I’m cautiously optimistic for this season - although hope is of the “beatings will continue until morale improves” kind. At the start of 2023, the Arizona bullpen was terrible. They continued to be for a while, culminating in an ERA above six for them in July. But Hazen and Torey Lovullo re-configured things on the fly, and over the last month, the ERA was down to 2.31. That was the first sub-three ERA by the D-backs’ relievers for a calendar month since June 2018. The sample size in September was a decent 117 innings, so fingers crossed, perhaps they can keep it going. For as shown above, even average would be considerably better than we’ve seen of late.