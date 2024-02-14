Snake Bytes 2/14: Pitchers and Catchers Report

Diamondbacks News
Good morning. Who’s excited for baseball?— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) February 14, 2024
Diamondbacks Spring Training Workouts Open to Public Today
Fans of the Diamondbacks can see their team begin workouts today beginning at 9 a.m. at Salt River Fields.
Other Baseball News
PITCHERS & CATCHERS REPORT! pic.twitter.com/MyiwC6tY2O— Johnny Bench (@JohnnyBench_5) February 14, 2024
Spring Training 2024: Teams and Stars to See
Who are the players insiders are wanting to see and what teams are drumming up the most excitement? Yes, the Diamondbacks are finally being talked about.
Every Ranked Prospect in Big League Camp
The list for the Diamondbacks is a bit underwhelming this year, largely from so many promotions made last year.
Six Managers on the Hot Seat
Old friend, A.J. Hinch makes the list. I’m not sure just how fair that is, given how pathetic Detroit’s front office has been in supplying Hinch with a lick of actual, needle-moving support, but thems the breaks in this game.
Machado Ramping Up Intensity After Surgery
Manny Machado is putting in the work to be game-ready in time for the games to begin while showing more signs of becoming the unquestioned leader of the team.
Development Group Aims to Buy A’s Share of Coliseum
Good luck with that, African American Sports & Entertainment Group. Fisher isn’t letting that go until he knows where his team will be playing for the next four years.
Police Make Arrest in Jackie Robinson Statue Case
The Wichita (Kansas) Police Department on Tuesday said an arrest has been made nearly three weeks after a Jackie Robinson statue was stolen from a park — and subsequently found dismantled days later.
