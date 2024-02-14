Snake Bytes 2/14: Pitchers and Catchers Report

Diamondbacks News

Good morning. Who’s excited for baseball? — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) February 14, 2024

Diamondbacks Spring Training Workouts Open to Public Today

Fans of the Diamondbacks can see their team begin workouts today beginning at 9 a.m. at Salt River Fields.

Other Baseball News

Spring Training 2024: Teams and Stars to See

Who are the players insiders are wanting to see and what teams are drumming up the most excitement? Yes, the Diamondbacks are finally being talked about.

Every Ranked Prospect in Big League Camp

The list for the Diamondbacks is a bit underwhelming this year, largely from so many promotions made last year.

Six Managers on the Hot Seat

Old friend, A.J. Hinch makes the list. I’m not sure just how fair that is, given how pathetic Detroit’s front office has been in supplying Hinch with a lick of actual, needle-moving support, but thems the breaks in this game.

Machado Ramping Up Intensity After Surgery

Manny Machado is putting in the work to be game-ready in time for the games to begin while showing more signs of becoming the unquestioned leader of the team.

Development Group Aims to Buy A’s Share of Coliseum

Good luck with that, African American Sports & Entertainment Group. Fisher isn’t letting that go until he knows where his team will be playing for the next four years.

Police Make Arrest in Jackie Robinson Statue Case

The Wichita (Kansas) Police Department on Tuesday said an arrest has been made nearly three weeks after a Jackie Robinson statue was stolen from a park — and subsequently found dismantled days later.