2024 Fangraphs Diamondbacks Projection: Shortstop

Total production: 2.4 fWAR

Total MLB rank: 23rd

Everyday player: Geraldo Perdomo, 1.5 fWAR

Backups: Jordan Lawlar, Jace Peterson, Blaze Alexander

Fangraphs 2024 Projections: Shortstop Name PA BA OBP SLG wOBA Off BsR Def fWAR Name PA BA OBP SLG wOBA Off BsR Def fWAR Geraldo Perdomo 420 .242 .340 .349 .308 -4.4 0.1 0.5 1.5 Jordan Lawlar 266 .240 .314 .373 .302 -4.1 0.2 1.0 0.9 Jace Peterson 7 .233 .319 .350 .297 -0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 Blaze Alexander 7 .220 .294 .343 .282 -0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 Total 700 .241 .329 .358 .306 -8.9 0.3 1.5 2.4

This is one of the more interesting projections, in that there’s something to discuss. 2024 looks to be a year of transition, with the team’s top prospect, Jordan Lawlar, expected to take over from Geraldo Perdomo as the everyday shortstop at some point during the season. The question is, when will this take place? It could theoretically be at any time from Opening Day through to “not at all” - as in, Perdomo retains the job for the entire campaign. This could be for a range of reasons, from the good (Perdomo simply plays so well, he can’t be taken out of the line-up), through the unfortunate (Lawlar is hit with yet another pitch and gets broken once more).

Barring ill-health for Geraldo, it seems unlike Lawlar will make the roster on Opening Day. His initial cup of coffee - 4-for-31 with two BBs and eleven Ks - didn’t force the issue. Though of course, he was just a month or two past his 21st birthday, with only 80 PA above Double-A (and fewer than a thousand as a professional - that’s less than, say, #1 draft pick Justin Upton) before making his major-league debut. If the franchise situation had been the same as this time last year, with the D-backs still kinda rebuilding, then we could perhaps have let Lawlar grow on the 25-man. But the D-backs are the reigning NL champions, and everyone on the roster needs to produce in 2024, from Opening Day on.

Perdomo in 2023 certainly exceeded expectations, and became the most unexpected All-Star in franchise history (save perhaps some of Bob Melvin’s choices in 2002). However, it’s fair to say that his production at the plate did tail off significantly in the second-half:

First 81 D-backs games: .296/.398/.452 = .851 OPS

Last 81 D-backs games: .197/.310/.269 = .579 OPS

A large chunk of this was a huge drop in Perdomo’s BABIP, from .348 down to .244. But he also managed only one homer over his final 292 regular season AB (though then cranked one out in consecutive post-season games, go figure). Which Perdomo will we get in 2024?

As ever, the reality is probably going to be found between those two extremes, and the predicted triple-slash of .242/.340/.349 is very close to his overall 2023 one of .246/.353/.359. There is a lot of blue on his Statcast page. But it is worth remember that Perdomo is hardly falling down the aging curve. He debuted at an age younger than Lawlar is now, is still only 24, and will remain that way well into the post-season this year. Over the past two seasons, the only player to be both younger than Perdomo and appear in more games is Bobby Witt Jr. - who earlier this month, signed an 11-year, $288.7 million contract with Kansas City. Perdomo won’t even be eligible for an arbitration pay-rise until next year.

Based on the Fangraphs numbers, I’d expect Lawlar to be up on the roster around the All-Star break, and getting an increasing share of the playing time thereafter. It’s interesting how the offensive numbers expected are not that far apart for him and Perdomo. They’re separated by just two points of batting average, with Geraldo’s better plate-discipline almost balanced out by Jordan’s greater power. Lawlar’s superior defense is also a factor to consider. But in the end, there’s really little to choose between their projections. Perdomo posts one fWAR per 280 PA; Lawlar is one fWAR per 296 PA. The difference is well within the margin of error, and almost negligible.

In the longer term, it is clear that Lawlar should be the everyday shortstop of the future, and it wouldn’t surprise me if the team looks to lock him up with a Corbin Carroll-like extension. That was signed when Corbin had only 115 major-league PA, though at the time Carroll was a year older than Lawlar currently is. It is true that Jordan’s likely absence from the Opening Day roster probably means he won’t have much shot at Rookie of the Year (and if it’s more than 25 days before he gets called up, will also push back Lawlar’s free-agency to after the 2030 campaign). But a strong showing from the young player would still be likely to increase the price of any contract buy-out or extension.

Makakilo had a nice article yesterday, going over all the potential candidates who might platoon with Perdomo. It’s interesting Fangraphs opted not to list Kevin Newman as a potential player at short for Arizona. For what it’s worth, ZIPS projects Newman with a wOBA of .285 this year, which would be a fair bit lower than Perdomo or Lawlar. However, Newman’s career OPS is 100 points higher when facing lefties, and as Makakilo noted, those have been kryptonite to Geraldo (he still has yet to hit a career homer off an LHP). Though Perdomo is a switch-hitter, there’s a reason why, of his 116 starts last year, only eight came against left-handed opposing pitchers.

As Steve Gilbert noted on Monday, “Lawlar will get a lot of reps in Spring Training, but he’ll be hard pressed to beat out Perdomo.” The focus will therefore likely be on that backup spot, and who fills out the end of the roster as a backup to Perdomo. Gilbert tends to agree that Newman will break camp with the team, but anything can change over the next six weeks or so.