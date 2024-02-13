Snake Bytes 2/13: Baseball Eve!

Diamondbacks News

[MLB] Projecting the D-backs’ 2024 Opening Day roster by Steve Gilbert

Predicting the Opening Day roster is never easy, but it’s even harder to do before camp opens and harder still when you factor in the competition for bench and bullpen spots that are expected in D-backs camp.

Keeping all that in mind, here’s a look at what Arizona’s Opening Day roster could look like

The sixth and final camp battle we’re highlighting at Inside the Diamondbacks will be the final spot in the bullpen. This is based off the assumption the team will likely carry two left-handers to start the season.

The D-backs already will have Paul Sewald, Kevin Ginkel, Miguel Castro, Joe Mantiply, Scott McGough, and Ryan Thompson as locks, leaving just two spots up for grabs. One will go to a second lefty and the other could be determined if they want to carry a long reliever.

The D-Backs have a solid core to their pen. Sewald, Ginkel, Thompson, Castro, Saalfrank, and Mantiply could all give the Snakes very solid production in important innings. The Diamondbacks already have a strong rotation, and with their bullpen having a solid group of arms, they could be shutting games down by the 7th inning with ease.

While teams around the league gear up for Spring Training, a handful of the winter’s top free agents remain unsigned and plenty of offseason shopping lists around the league remain unfulfilled. Are you wondering if there’s more in store for your team as camps open in Arizona and Florida? If so, tune in this afternoon when MLBTR’s Steve Adams hosts a live chat with readers at 1pm CT. You can click here to ask a question in advance, and that same link will allow you to join in on the chat once it begins or read the transcript after its completed.

Spencer’s Spicy Supplement: MLBTR Chats are excellent options to ask questions you have about the team or league and receive a fairly unbiased response (if you’re lucky). I don’t always agree with their opinions/takes, but currently MLBTR does not employ any Arizona-first fans, so when they touch on Diamondbacks’ topics, I find the answers enlightening and worth considering when making my own opinions about the team.

Baseball News

[MLBTR] Royals To Reveal Plans for Proposed New Park by Anthony Franco

The Royals are set to reveal plans for a new stadium in Kansas City’s Crossroads District tomorrow, according to reports from Anne Rogers of MLB.com (on X) and Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star. The club is holding a press conference at 2:30 pm local time. “Important details about this transformative project will be shared including renderings, economic data, and progress towards lease and community benefits agreement,” the team said (via Rogers).

Spencer’s Spicy Supplement: This saddens me. Kauffman is among my favorite ballpark experiences. I hope it helps get the team where they want to be, but losing out on a park like Kauffman is a tough blow.

The Giants have added some much-needed pop to their lineup, agreeing to a three-year deal worth $42 million with Cuban slugger Jorge Soler, according to multiple reports. The club has not confirmed the news.

Soler, who will turn 32 on Feb. 25, spent the past two seasons with the Marlins. He blasted a team-high 36 home runs en route to his first career All-Star nod in 2023. Soler posted a slash line of .250/.341/.512 with a 128 OPS+ over 137 games, helping to power Miami to a surprise postseason appearance.

[MLBTR] Giants To Sign Jorge Soler by Steve Adams

6:58AM: Soler’s contract with San Francisco guarantees the slugger $42MM, according to Mike Rodriguez (X Link). The deal is a nearly exact match with MLBTR’s prediction of a three-year, $45MM pact for Soler back in November as part of our annual Top 50 MLB free agents list.

Spencer’s Spicy Supplement: It will be interesting to follow the next few years of Gurriel and Soler’s careers. Personally I think Arizona got the better deal and player, but Soler’s power is enticing to many fans.

[MLB] Cy Young favorites and sleepers for 2024 by MLB AI Bots

AL: Pablo Lopez, Gerrit Cole, Tarik Skubal, Corbin Burnes, George Kirby

NL: Spencer Strider, Logan Webb, Zack Wheeler, Kodai Senga, Yoshinobu Yammamoto

Dark Horses: Bobby Miller, Tyler Glasnow, Michael King, Cole Ragans, Jesus Luzardo

[MLBTR] Chris Getz Discusses Kopech, Crochet by Anthony Franco

The first-year GM said he still views Michael Kopech as a starting pitcher (link via James Fegan of Sox Machine). Chicago moved the hard-throwing righty to the bullpen at the tail end of a dismal 2023 campaign. Kopech posted a 5.16 ERA while walking more than 15% of opposing hitters in 26 starts through the first week of September. Manager Pedro Grifol deployed him in short stints — three relief appearances and a deliberately brief start as an opener — to close the year. Kopech was tagged for seven runs in 3 2/3 frames before undergoing a season-ending knee procedure.

That general playbook is one which Garrett Crochet is hoping to follow. The former first-round pick has come out of the bullpen for all 72 of his MLB appearances dating back to 2020. An elbow ligament replacement cost him the ’22 season and the first six weeks last year. Shoulder inflammation sent him back to the injured list a month after he returned and kept him on the shelf into September. The Tennessee product finished the year with 12 2/3 innings over 13 appearances.

[MLB] Pawol to be first woman to umpire MLB Spring Training games since 2007 by Julia Kruez

Pawol had been umpiring amateur baseball and softball for 10 years before making her pro debut in the Gulf Coast League on June 24, 2016. At the time, she was the seventh woman to umpire in a Minor League game, following in the footsteps of Bernice Gera (1972), Christine Wren (1975-77), Pam Postema (1977-89), Theresa Cox Fairlady (1989-91), Ria Cortesio (1999-2007) and Shanna Kook (2003-04). Cortesio was the most recent female umpire to work a Spring Training game.

[fangraphs] The Pulled Fly Ball Revolution Was Always Underway by Alex Chamberlain

I’ll lead with this: I’m not certain the Launch Angle RevolutionTM was ever really a thing — or at least, it wasn’t a thing in the way we thought it was. In 2019, we were faced with an onslaught of home runs that needed an explanation, a genesis. It made sense to turn to launch angles: all else equal, if you hit balls higher, they tend to travel farther. As we’d later learn, juiced balls were much more a culprit than anything else. I wish I could find the sound byte for it – my squishy memory may have manufactured it – but I swear I recall Christian Yelich, perhaps the juiced ball’s most prominent (though, to be clear, not necessarily its biggest) beneficiary, scoffing at the concept of a “launch angle swing.” (Edit: It’s here! Thanks, Mike Petriello!) Although Yelich’s fly ball rate jumped 13.4 percentage points in 2019, he (arguably rightly) denounced the very idea of what everyone assumed had fueled his success.