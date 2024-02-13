Who Will Platoon With Perdomo?

Introduction.

Geraldo Perdomo excels in defense at shortstop. Jordan Lawlar, the Diamondbacks top shortstop prospect, is not yet ready to play every day at shortstop in the Majors.

Perdomo has a weakness: his batting against left-handed pitchers. That begs the question, who will be the left-handed pitcher side of a platoon with Geraldo Perdomo.

Four candidates have experience in the Majors.

This offseason, Kevin Newman was acquired on a minors contract with an invite to spring training. Because he can play several positions, he could be a utility player as well as the left-handed pitcher side of a platoon with Geraldo Perdomo. Kevin Newman’s super power is that he very rarely strikes out. In addition to defense, Geraldo Perdomo is the best contact hitter on the Diamondbacks. Rarely striking out and contact hitting are somewhat related, perhaps making these two players a great platoon.

Last season, Jace Peterson was acquired as a utility player to replace Josh Rojas. Although it is debatable whether he can bat better than Perdomo against left-handed pitchers, spring training results could possibly settle the question.

Last season, Emmanuel Rivera played exclusively at third base. Nevertheless, a theoretical possibility is that he could be the left-handed pitcher side of a shortstop platoon with Perdomo, with a different player being the primary third baseman, such as Eugenio Suarez.

In September of last season, Jordan Lawler made his debut in the Majors with 34 PAs in the regular season and 2 PAs in the postseason. One of those two PAs was in the World Series! Although he did not bat to his full potential, next season he could bat as well as Derek Jeter’s first full season per this AZ Snake Pit season review.

Jordan Lawlar was 21 years and 106 days old in his first World Series PA. Over the last 40 years, only eight players appeared in the World Series when they were as young as Jordan Lawlar. They were all position players. It’s remarkable that Jordan Lawlar reached the World Series on his 36th plate appearance in the Majors. Adalberto Mondesi’s Major League debut happened in the World Series. Xander Bogaerts reached the World Series on his 62nd PA. All the others had over 100 PAs when they reached the World Series.

For these three candidates, the following table shows last seasons’ batting against left-handed pitchers. Although Kevin Newman had the best OBP and SLG, Emmanuel Rivera had higher average exit velocities. Perhaps spring training will decide which of the two would be the better choice.

Two candidates have very little or zero experience in the Majors.

These two candidates have unused options, providing an advantage of roster flexibility during the season. In addition, their relatively low pre-arbitration salaries allow resources to be applied to other positions.

Perhaps the most level comparison is by looking at last season’s spring training results. Perhaps comparing this season’s spring training results in the context of last season’s spring training results will add a dimension that provides insight into who will be the platoon partner for Geraldo Perdomo.

With Corbin Carroll now in the Majors, Jordan Lawlar is the best prospect in the Diamondbacks minor leagues. Although last season he had 36 PAs in the Majors, the best path forward may be for him to start the season in the minors to allow everyday playing time to speed his development.

Blaze Alexander had the best OBP, SLG, and average exit velocities of all the candidates. If his readiness is confirmed in spring training, he is a realistic candidate to be promoted to the Majors and platoon with Geraldo Perdomo (at least until Jordan Lawlar is fully ready).

The following table shows compares the spring training results against left-handed pitchers for all five candidates and Geraldo Perdomo. Because of the small sample sizes, spring training results can at best provide information to inform a decision between closely matched players.

Comparing Defense at Shortstop.

Jace Peterson and Emmanuel Rivera are third basemen. My view is their performance at shortstop would be worse that any of the others.

Kevin Newman’s defensive strengths include playing multiple positions, including an acceptable performance at shortstop. That, combined with his excellent batting against left-handed pitchers makes him an ideal candidate to platoon with Geraldo Perdomo. However, there is another option to consider - are Jordan Lawlar or Blaze Alexander ready to play in the Majors?

Jordan Lawlar has potential to be an elite defensive shortstop. In his debut season (77 innings) he earned 2 Outs-Above-Average (OAA) at shortstop. He made only 1 error in 43 chances. Should he continue his development in the minors or the Majors?

“He’s still a work in progress defensively, particularly when it comes to the accuracy of his throws. Good range and promising arm strength still give him an impressive five-tool ceiling,…” — MLB.com

In the minors, Blaze Alexander defense at shortstop is flashy, with 98.2% fielding success in AAA. But his path to shortstop in the Majors may be blocked by Lawlar, so instead he may become a utility player.

“Alexander is known to make flashy plays with great hands and movements at shortstop, and his plus-plus arm — easily his loudest tool — helps him unleash fireballs across the dirt to erase runners on close plays. Arizona has given him some time at second and third to boost his overall defensive versatility, but he still profiles best at the six. The glove work gets him close to being an everyday player,…” — MLB.com

Perhaps the readiness of Lawlar and Alexander could best be determined at spring training.

Summary.

Three candidates to platoon with Geraldo Perdomo have extensive experience in the Majors. Looking at the two best batters against left-handed pitchers (Kevin Newman and Emmanuel Rivera), only Kevin Newman has shown he can play an acceptable defense at shortstop. Kevin Newman has a real chance to start the season in a shortstop platoon with Geraldo Perdomo.

Last season, Jordan Lawlar showed his defense at shortstop was above average. Furthermore, he has potential to be an elite defensive shortstop. But his batting against left-handed pitchers was worse than Perdomo, meaning he needs more development to be ready to platoon with Perdomo. If he bats well against left-handed pitchers in spring training, he could start the season in a shortstop platoon with Geraldo Perdomo.

Defensively Blaze Alexander seems ready to play shortstop in the Majors, but he has not yet been tested at that level. It’s very positive that his spring training batting (2023) against left-handed pitchers was better than all the other candidates. If he continues to perform well in spring training (2024), he could start the season in a shortstop platoon with Geraldo Perdomo.