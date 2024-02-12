Snake Bytes, 2/12: Goodbye, football...

Team news

[AZ Central] Arizona Diamondbacks in on right-handed bats to platoon at DH - The Arizona Diamondbacks are looking into coupling a right-handed hitter at DH with newly acquired left-handed bat Joc Pederson, per Mark Feinsand of MLB Network. As Feinsand points to in his tweet, three candidates for the spot could be Randal Grichuk, Tommy Pham and Adam Duvall. When it comes to hitting left-handed pitching, Feinsand notes that Grichuk has fared the best, at least according to OPS. Grichuk's .995 OPS against lefties last season towers over Pham's .787 and Duvall's .756.

[SI] Chicago White Sox Made Critical Decision in Recent Trade With Arizona Diamondbacks - A recent trade between the Chicago White Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks nearly looked very different, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported Sunday. In his weekly column, Nightengale shared that the White Sox were offered either outfielder Dominic Fletcher or outfielder Jake McCarthy in exchange for top pitching prospect Cristian Mena. Chicago ultimately acquired Fletcher in the deal, rather than McCarthy. Nightengale noted that the White Sox's assistant general manager, Josh Barfield, was formerly the Diamondbacks' director of player development.

[Arizona Sports] Diamondbacks among offseason winners, per The Athletic - Bowden believes the Valley’s baseball team is in prime position to return to the postseason in 2024: "The defending National League champions have had a great offseason so far — and they’re not done. … They are positioned to be a playoff team again in 2024. And they’re still in play to sign a designated hitter from the group of J.D. Martinez … or Jorge Soler, so stay tuned."

[Venom Strikes] Diamondbacks pitchers competing for the fifth rotation spot - The Arizona Diamondbacks have an outstanding 1-4 at the top of their starting rotation. Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly, Eduardo Rodriguez, and Brandon Pfaadt head the rotation. But the fifth spot is a little more up in the air. Currently, there isn’t a definite number five starter for the Snakes. But there are a handful of players you could see as the team’s number five starter. A good Spring Training could change the tide of things, but as we approach the pre-season, here is who could secure the number five rotation spot for the Diamondbacks right now.

[Daily Herald] Fletcher looking to make most of opportunity with White Sox - As he prepares to report to the Sox's spring training camp in Glendale, Ariz., the 26-year-old Fletcher has a good shot at emerging as the starting right fielder. “Just the opportunity for me, I went from pretty much trying to earn a spot on the (Diamondbacks) as possibly a fourth or fifth outfielder to having a chance to compete for a spot,” Fletcher said Friday on a Zoom call. “That’s really exciting for me and my family and my career to be able to have that opportunity and we’re going to go out there and try to win.”

[Burn City Sports] Former Diamondbacks 1st Round Pick Re-Signs with Mariners - - Braden Shipley, a former 1st round pick of the Arizona Diamondbacks, has re-signed with the Seattle Mariners on a minor league contract. Shipley was selected 15th overall out of the University of Nevada, Reno. After spending his first couple of seasons in the minors, Shipley made his major league debut in 2016. During his rookie season, he started 11 games, recording a 5.27 ERA and ending with a 4-5 record. Then, Shipley struggled to secure playing time in the majors, with his last appearance occurring in 2018.

