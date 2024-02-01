Diamondbacks announce spring training roster

The Arizona Diamondbacks announced their 2024 Spring Training camp roster for their 27th Spring Training and 14th at the Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. There will be 66 players in camp, including all the members of the 40-man roster, in addition to 26 Non-Roster Invitees.

On the coaching side, Torey Lovullo returns for his eighth season as manager. The coaching staff features bench coach Jeff Banister (third season), Brent Strom as pitching coach (third season), Mike Fetters as bullpen coach (eighth season, 12th overall), Dan Carlson (third season, 23rd overall) as assistant pitching coach, Joe Mather as hitting coach (third season, eighth overall), Damion Easley (third season), Drew Hedman (fourth season, sixth overall) and Rick Short (fourth season) as assistant hitting coaches, Dave McKay as first base coach (11th season) and Tony Perezchica as third base coach (eighth season, 22nd overall).

Here are the 66 players in question, as of today, with their uniform numbers in brackets after their names.

40-man roster

Right-handed pitchers (16)

Miguel Castro (50)

Slade Cecconi (43)

Luis Frías (65)

Zac Gallen (23)

Kevin Ginkel (37)

Drey Jameson (99)

Bryce Jarvis (40)

Merrill Kelly (29)

Corbin Martin (25)

Justin Martinez (63)

Scott McGough (30)

Ryne Nelson (19)

Brandon Pfaadt (32)

Paul Sewald (38)

Peter Strzelecki (33)

Ryan Thompson (81)

Left-handed pitchers (6)

Tommy Henry (47)

Joe Mantiply (35)

Kyle Nelson (24)

Eduardo Rodriguez (57)

Andrew Saalfrank (27)

Blake Walston (87)

Catchers (2)

Jose Herrera (11)

Gabriel Moreno (14)

Position Players (16)

Blaze Alexander (62)

Jorge Barrosa (1)

Corbin Carroll (7)

Dominic Fletcher (79)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (12)

Jordan Lawlar (10)

Ketel Marte (4)

Jake McCarthy (31)

Joc Pederson (3)

Geraldo Perdomo (2)

Jace Peterson (6)

Emmanuel Rivera (15)

Pavin Smith (26)

Eugenio Suárez (28)

Alek Thomas (5)

Christian Walker (53)

Non-roster invitees

Right-handed pitchers (9)

Luke Albright (88)

Humberto Castellanos (54)

Dakota Chalmers (96)

Josh Green (85)

Ricky Karcher (70)

Christian Montes De Oca (80)

Francisco Morales (67)

Austin Pope (79)

Chris Rodriguez (59)

Left-handed pitchers (6)

Logan Allen (22)

Kyle Backhus (86)

José Castillo (66)

Brandon Hughes (56)

Yu-Min Lin (89)

Konnor Pilkington (58)

Catchers (5)

Tucker Barnhart (16)

Adrian Del Castillo (90)

J.J. D’Orazio (92)

Ronaldo Hernández (60)

Caleb Roberts (91)

Position players (6)

Andrés Chaparro (68)

Tristin English (94)

Ivan Melendez (93)

Kevin Newman (9)

Kristian Robinson (61)

A.J. Vukovich (95)

We’ll be doing our usual round-up of the non-roster invitees over the next couple of weeks, so you know who’s who. But any names stand out as having a shot at the Opening Day roster? Tucker Barnhart is the one who would seem to have the highest odds, but there’s typically a dark-horse or two on the pitching side. Brandon Hughes is interesting: he had a poor 2023, derailed by a knee injury, but was excellent in 2023 with a 3.12 ERA, though his FIP was a run and a half higher. A little surprised by the lack of (non-catcher) position players in camp. Just half a dozen of those, which does suggest those on the 40-man roster are probably, health permitting, going to be the ones who break camp.

However, there is still time for additional additions, both as we head towards spring, and even after things get under way at Salt River Fields. Pitchers and catchers report THIS MONTH folks! We’re almost there...