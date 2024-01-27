Snake Bytes 1/27: A Place to Chat

Random Baseball Related Tidbits

Can Matt Chapman Find Glove in a Turfless Place?

Is Matt Chapman still one of the two best defenders in baseball at the Hot Corner? Can he parlay that into a big payday, despite his age?

More Dodger Insufferableness

Mookie Betts’s response to the league’s reaction to the Dodgers offseason acquisitions: “I mean, it kinda is what it is. I don’t know what you want us to do. You want us to not win? I mean, sorry for trying, guys.”



MLB’s New Top-100 Prospects

The Diamondbacks have three players on the list, led by Jordan Lawlar at #11. The Diamondbacks’ farm no longer ranks in the league’s top-10.

Jackie Robinson Statue Cut Down, Stolen

The statue in Wichita, Kansas was cut at the ankles to be removed. All that remained of the statue Friday were Robinson’s feet.

Sasaki Plans to Pitch in MLB - Jump Not Yet Determined

Reports in Japan suggest that Sasaki, the youngest pitcher to throw a perfect game in Japan, may have a provision in his contract that would force Lotte to post him at his request, perhaps after this season. The reports have not been confirmed by Lotte.