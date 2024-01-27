Saturday Sporcle: Super Swingmen

Before we get onto today’s Sporcle, let’s review the results of last week, where we asked you to name the 41 pitchers with 25+ starts in a season for Arizona. The average score here was 52%, so slightly more than half. Of the 95 people who took part, four of you managed to nail all 41, so well done there. We did have a couple of 100%ers, with everyone managing to recall that we had a couple of guys called Brandon Webb and Randy Johnson. Who knew? Our current 1-2, Merrill Kelly and Zac Gallen were also remembered by over 95% of participants. I was a little surprised that both Zack Greinke and Curt Schilling fell short of the 90% mark, especially since I gave you their initials!

At the other end, it was mostly players who were one and done, or those from a long time ago, which both make sense. The lowest multi-year starter was Trevor Cahill (2012-13) at 30.5%. The only player more recently than that, to come in below him, finished up right at the bottom. Only 8.4% of people remembered that Jeremy Hellickson started 27 games for the Diamondbacks in 2015. The same low percentage recalled Brad Halsey, but at least he pitched a decade earlier than Hellickson. Rounding out the bottom three was Casey Fossum at 10.4%. D-backs fans can hardly be blamed for wanting to forget 2004 ever happened at all!

This week, we move onto swingmen: those who both started and relieved for Arizona in the same season. I was surprised how many there actually were: I ended up having to put the cut-off point at five starts AND five relief appearances to get the number down to a reasonable amount. This will be tricky, not least because there are no recent examples. The last time any Diamondbacks qualified was 2021 - but no less than FIVE pitchers did so that season, the most in franchise history. Still, with a couple of honorable exceptions, the kind of pitchers who bounce between the rotation and bullpen, tend to be those who aren’t great in either role. So there will be a lot of “Who’s he?” here.

Usual rules apply. Last names only are fine, I think I fished out all the funny Hispañic characters, and if you can get fifteen of the thirty-one names, give yourself a gold star and a pat on the back. As usual, feel free to toot your own horn, or admit your failings in the comment section, and here’s the link for mobile users.