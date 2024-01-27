 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Saturday Sporcle: Super Swingmen

The unsung guys who both started AND relieved in the same season.

By Jim McLennan
/ new
2021 Major Leauge Baseball Draft Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Before we get onto today’s Sporcle, let’s review the results of last week, where we asked you to name the 41 pitchers with 25+ starts in a season for Arizona. The average score here was 52%, so slightly more than half. Of the 95 people who took part, four of you managed to nail all 41, so well done there. We did have a couple of 100%ers, with everyone managing to recall that we had a couple of guys called Brandon Webb and Randy Johnson. Who knew? Our current 1-2, Merrill Kelly and Zac Gallen were also remembered by over 95% of participants. I was a little surprised that both Zack Greinke and Curt Schilling fell short of the 90% mark, especially since I gave you their initials!

At the other end, it was mostly players who were one and done, or those from a long time ago, which both make sense. The lowest multi-year starter was Trevor Cahill (2012-13) at 30.5%. The only player more recently than that, to come in below him, finished up right at the bottom. Only 8.4% of people remembered that Jeremy Hellickson started 27 games for the Diamondbacks in 2015. The same low percentage recalled Brad Halsey, but at least he pitched a decade earlier than Hellickson. Rounding out the bottom three was Casey Fossum at 10.4%. D-backs fans can hardly be blamed for wanting to forget 2004 ever happened at all!

This week, we move onto swingmen: those who both started and relieved for Arizona in the same season. I was surprised how many there actually were: I ended up having to put the cut-off point at five starts AND five relief appearances to get the number down to a reasonable amount. This will be tricky, not least because there are no recent examples. The last time any Diamondbacks qualified was 2021 - but no less than FIVE pitchers did so that season, the most in franchise history. Still, with a couple of honorable exceptions, the kind of pitchers who bounce between the rotation and bullpen, tend to be those who aren’t great in either role. So there will be a lot of “Who’s he?” here.

Usual rules apply. Last names only are fine, I think I fished out all the funny Hispañic characters, and if you can get fifteen of the thirty-one names, give yourself a gold star and a pat on the back. As usual, feel free to toot your own horn, or admit your failings in the comment section, and here’s the link for mobile users.

More From AZ Snake Pit

Loading comments...