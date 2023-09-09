Diamondbacks Gameday Thread, #143: 9/9 @ Cubs

Today's Lineups DIAMONDBACKS CUBS Ketel Marte - 2B Mike Tauchman - CF Jordan Lawlar - SS Nico Hoerner - 2B Tommy Pham - RF Ian Happ - LF Christian Walker - 1B Cody Bellinger - 1B Lourdes Gurriel - LF Dansby Swanson - SS Evan Longoria - DH Seiya Suzuki - RF Corbin Carroll - CF Jeimer Candelario - DH Emmanuel Rivera - 3B Yan Gomes - C Gabriel Moreno - C Nick Madrigal - 3B Merrill Kelly - RHP Justin Steele - LHP

Definitely going to be a tough game today, going up against one of the contenders for the NL Cy Young award. But Arizona is sending up Merrill Kelly, who has been very good at giving the team a chance to win. In 20 of his 25 starts, Kelly has held the opposition to three runs or less, and considering he’s averaging almost six innings per game, that’s all you can ask for. The pressure will certainly be on the Cubs today, after having lost the first two games. The D-backs are now guaranteed at least a split, and hopefully can take either today or tomorrow, to take the series and move within one of owning the potential tie-breaker. We will see how the offense can cope with Steele. It won’t be easy.

Since I’m short of time between work and the early start, I’ll just dump a few nuggets of trivia in here from the Gameday Notes sent out by the D-backs.